PPA seeking bidders for Marawi port works

THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it is soliciting bids for civil works at the port of Marawi City on Lake Lanao.

“The Philippine Ports Authority, through the General Appropriations Act for 2021, intends to apply the sum of P242,750,191.04 being the approved budget for the contract to payments under the contract for the civil works (of) the Port of Marawi (Most Affected Area — Sector 8), Marawi City, Lanao del Sur,” the PPA said in a bid invitation posted on its website.

The format of the auction will be open competitive bidding using non-discretionary “pass/fail” criteria, the agency said.

The project covers the construction of a back-up area with stair landing, a passenger terminal building, a fishport shed, and a berth and ramp for fast craft.

Interested firms may obtain more information from the PPA Bids and Awards Committee.

The committee will accept manually-submitted bids on or before 9 a.m. on June 8.

Bidders need to have completed, within five years from the date of submission and receipt of bids, a contract similar to the project.

The agency requires completion of the works within 360 days from the receipt of the notice to proceed.

Housing Secretary Eduardo D. del Rosario, who chairs the Task Force Bangon Marawi, recently said the rehabilitation of the city was halfway complete as of March.

Mr. Del Rosario said he considers the road network project as the most important.

“We are on target, actually we are over the targets by 3% so matatapos natin talaga itong road network on time (the road network will be completed on time),” he was quoted as saying in a news release posted on March 26 on the website of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

“All the other projects will be completed in different months, and all ongoing projects will be completed by December of 2021,” he added.

