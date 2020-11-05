PPG Industries : introduces AQUACOVER waterborne coating system for shipping containers in China

PPG (NYSE: PPG) yesterday announced the launch of the PPG AQUACOVER™ waterborne coating system for shipping containers in China. The offering was unveiled during the 20th anniversary celebration of the company’s protective and marine coatings (PMC) Asia Pacific research and development (R&D) center in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, China, where the PPG Aquacover system was developed.

The new system, which has received Institute of International Container Lessors (IICL) certification, includes epoxy zinc-rich primers, epoxy intermediates and topcoats, and polyurethane topcoats. The coatings deliver high-build quality and offer excellent anti-corrosion performance for shipping containers. They also enable customers to address the challenges of operating in highly corrosive environments.

PPG Aquacover waterborne coating system is easy-to-apply, can be applied by brush, roll, air, airless spray, providing high gloss and a smooth finish. The coating system is an odorless, non-toxic, waterborne solution that enables a 65% reduction in volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

‘We are committed to supporting China’s air pollution prevention strategy by providing sustainable products and processes for our customers,’ said Yang Lin, PPG director, R&D, protective and marine coatings, Asia Pacific. ‘We will continue to develop eco-friendly products like the PPG Aquacover system for the sustainable development of China’s coatings industry.’

Opened in 2000, the Asia Pacific R&D center in Kunshan is one of PPG’s major PMC R&D centers globally. It is dedicated to the research and development of protective and marine coatings for heavy industrial applications, including protective coatings, marine anti-fouling and passive fire protection coating technologies.

‘PPG has valued innovation and R&D since its inception,’ said Vincent Robin, PPG president, Asia Pacific. ‘As part of our commitment to the sustainable development of China and Asia Pacific, our PMC Asia Pacific R&D center in Kunshan will continue to work closely with other PPG innovation centers around the world and maintain technology leadership through consistent R&D investment.’

Source: PPG Industries