‘Practical action to support women in the maritime sector’

Maritime UK’s important ‘Women in Maritime’ initiative hit the road around the country once again in late November with a public speaking workshop hosted by leading regional cluster organisation, Mersey Maritime at their offices in Birkenhead. Whilst we are all familiar with the driving focus of Maritime UK as the umbrella organisation that brings together the whole sector, its great strength lies in identifying those areas in which it can make a real and positive impact on the industry to help bring about actual and quantifiable change.

The ‘Women in Maritime’ Taskforce, established earlier this year, has at its core focus the mission to address fairness, equality and inclusion within the sector which can often have a rather ‘masculine’ feel about it. The Taskforce brings together leaders from across the maritime sector to identify practical steps to increase the number of women in maritime. The aim is to achieve a balanced workforce at all levels and help improve culture, behaviour, outcomes, profitability and productivity.

But it isn’t just about talking around these issues! Workshops such as the one hosted by Mersey Maritime are a practical manifestation of what the Taskforce is looking to achieve with the session facilitated by a professional in the field, Shola Kaye.

Shola is a multi-award winning public speaker, speaker trainer and international performer. She has been teaching, training and coaching at corporates, universities and schools for more than a decade. Having worked for a number of blue-chip corporates in the high pressure industries of investment banking and IT management, Shola comments that she experienced the frustration of note making an impact, mainly through lack of confidence and not knowing how to frame and deliver her message.

The workshop focused on some of the practical steps and techniques to help overcome these familiar challenges. Interaction and participation amongst the attendees took place throughout with a real buzz within the room. The feedback from just four of the participants on the powerful impact of the afternoon speaks for itself and underlines both the importance of this work in principle but also in the practical difference it can make. We would definitely encourage as many people as possible to take up the opportunity to get involved with these workshops at future events.

Source: Maritime UK