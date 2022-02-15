Precious Shipping Expects Dry Bulk Market Imbalance in Favor of Shipowners to Dominate 2022

Our Key Performance Indicators

4th Quarter 2021 Financial Performance (US Dollar Terms)

The results, audited by EY Office Ltd., show you the latest financial position of Precious Shipping Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries (“the Company”). The earnings per day per ship during Q4 came in at USD 26,429, taking the annual figure to USD 20,338.

In this quarter, daily operating costs were USD 5,241 which has taken the annual costs to USD 5,090 per day per ship, or higher than our target of USD 4,750 for the year and higher than USD 4,705 for the actual of the previous year.

The EBITDA was USD 62.42 million during Q4 and USD 175.17 million for the year. In Q4 we made a net profit of USD

53.01 million, with earnings per share of Baht 1.14. This is the fourth quarterly profit for this year. In the year 2021, we made a net profit of USD 136.96 million, just shy of our all-time high net profit of USD 148.14 million made in 2008, with earnings per share of Baht 2.87 for the year.

Consolidated Financial Performance (Thai Baht Terms)

For the year ended 31 December 2021, the Company earned a net profit of Baht 4,474.93 million as compared to a net loss of Baht 1,294.85 million in 2020. The main reasons for the changes are as follows:

1.The Net Vessel Operating Income (Vessel Operating Income net of voyage disbursements and bunker consumption) for the year 2021 was 153% higher than the figure in 2020. This is mainly due to the increase in the average earnings per day per Vessel from USD 8,332 in 2020 to USD 20,338 in 2021. In 2021, the dry-bulk freight markets continued their uptrend driven by further economic expansion in major economies and supported by benign vessel supply. The fleet size as of 31 December 2021 and 2020 was 36 vessels.

2.Vessel running expenses are 14% higher than the figure in 2020. The average operating expenses (Opex) per day per Vessel (including depreciation/amortisation of Drydocking/Special Survey expenses) increased from USD 4,705 for 2020 to USD 5,090 for

2021, mainly on account of higher crew expenses related to covid-19 restrictions and store/spares expenses.

3.Administrative expenses (including management remuneration) for 2021 came in Baht

245.24 million higher than the figure in 2020, mainly due to the increase in variable compensation expenses.

4.Exchange gain of Baht 194.37 million was mainly because favorable currency movement led to a reduction in the US Dollar equivalent figure for Thai Baht denominated debt.

5.Loss on derivative of Baht 68.67 million was mainly from the one-time settlement of an interest rate swap contract following a loan prepayment.

6.Finance costs in 2021 were Baht 181.92 million lower than the figure in 2020, due to lower interest expenses. This was driven by a lower LIBOR rate as well as due to a reduction in overall debt.

Update on the Chayanee Naree drug smuggling incident

•On 5 August 2021, Precious Visions Pte. Ltd. which is a subsidiary of the Company and the owner of M.V. Chayanee Naree (the “Vessel”) signed a voyage charter contract to load 46,000 metric tons of bulk sugar from Santos, Brazil for discharge in Lagos, Nigeria.

•On 18 September 2021, drugs were found inside one of the cargo holds of the Vessel while she was at the loading port in Santos, Brazil. The Brazilian authorities conducted a thorough investigation at the time after which they were satisfied that none of our crew members were involved in or assisted in the smuggling of drugs. The Brazilian authorities permitted the Vessel to sail out of Brazil on 19 September 2021 without pressing any charges on any crew members, and/or the ship, or the owning company.

•Upon arriving at the discharge berth in Lagos on 9 October 2021, the Nigerian authorities conducted an extensive search of the Vessel; however, no suspicious objects were uncovered. The Vessel then commenced discharge of her cargo on the same day (9 October 2021).

•On 13 October 2021, drugs were found in a hold of the Vessel.

•On 29 October 2021, discharge was completed, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) obtained an ex-parte order from a Nigerian court for an interim attachment of the Vessel and a remand of the 22 crew members for 14 days. On the same day, we received a claim of about USD 3.9 million from the cargo receivers. We are working with our lawyers to defend this claim.

•On 8 December 2021, the NDLEA filed a charge in the Federal High Court of Nigeria against the Vessel and 3 crew members (and 9 unrelated persons who are not working for the Company) for alleged unlawful transport of drugs. There are no charges against the other 19 crew members on board the Vessel.

•The insurers of the Company have issued two Letters of Undertaking (“LOU”) to the NDLEA, as security for the release of the Vessel and the 19 crew members that have not been charged. Subsequently, on 13 January 2022, the Federal High Court of Nigeria ordered the release of the Vessel and the 19 crew members on board the Vessel.

•The three crew members who have been charged, are required to remain in Nigeria until legal proceedings are completed. They have been granted administrative bail against security provided by the Company and have been allowed to move from an NDLEA detention facility to a hotel.

•On 31 January 2022, we were informed that NDLEA filed an amended Charge to include another 7 crew members of the Vessel, making a total of 10 crew members who are being charged, and are required to remain in Nigeria until legal proceedings are completed. The

Company is required to provide additional security for moving these 7 crew members from the Vessel to a hotel.

•The Company is in the process of obtaining departure clearances from the Nigerian Navy and other government agencies. The Company is also arranging to send certain crew replacements on board the Vessel. The Company expects that the Vessel should be able to sail out of Nigeria soon thereafter.

•The Company is working closely with its insurance company and legal counsel to ensure that the case is fully resolved as early as possible.

Market Segmentation

During Q4, The Baltic Handy Size Index (BHSI) averaged 1,743 points, as derived from an average Time Charter (TC) rate of USD 31,370 per day. In comparison, our Handy size fleet earned USD 25,062 and underperformed the BHSI TC rate by 20.11%. The Baltic Supramax Index (BSI) averaged 2,771 points, as derived from an average TC rate of USD 30,472 per day. In comparison, our Supra/Ultra fleet average earnings were USD 27,958 per day and underperformed the BSI TC rate by 8.25%. Our target has been to outperform both the indices.

The three reasons for our performance are: Firstly, our ships are ‘different’ from the index ships. On an apples-to-apples comparison, our Handy ships are ranked 25% below and the Supras are 10% below the index ship TC rates. Secondly, the 7 handy ships, out of our fleet of 19, on long term charter are fixed at $19,083 per day and the one Supra, out of our fleet of 17, is at $13,421 per day, both are well below the average TC rate for the index ships in Q4 (BHSI $31,370 and BSI $30,472). And finally, if we see the way the market has gone down, during Q4, if you had fixed all your ships on day 1 of Q4 at the index level (BHSI $35,769 and BSI $37,212), despite our ships not being as well ranked as the index ships, you would outperform the average index ship TC by 14% in Handy and 22.1% in Supras. If we had applied these three adjustment factors to our result, we would have outperformed the handy index by 3.7%, and underperformed the supra index by 12.7%, as shown in the above table.

Long Term versus short term Charters

The long-term charters, over 1 year, are shown in the chart below. As can be seen, our forward four- year rolling book is currently at the 16% level with a visible revenue stream of USD 139 million.

It is our intention to continue to charter out our ships on long term period contracts whenever practical and economically viable.

Ship recycling had 5.47 MDWT of ships being recycled during 2021 across the dry bulk fleet as compared to 15.1 MDWT (down by -64%) in 2020. The existing age profile at the start of 2022 of

68.17 MDWT or 7.26% (11.05% in the geared segment and 5.21% in the gearless segment) of the world fleet being 20 years or older, together with low levels of the order book to fleet ratio of 6.88% (order book up to end 2024 compared to net supply at the start of 2022), should result in the world dry bulk fleet growing at a much slower pace.

Annual Benchmarking

Marine Money’s 2020 annual benchmarking issue showed that among 22 globally listed peers in the dry-bulk sector, we had the second-highest total return to shareholders of 0.0% compared to a sector average of -25.4%. Our overall performance ranking came in at the middle of the pack among dry-bulk companies.

BDI Developments and our read of the market

•Please watch this beautiful video by BIMCO & ITN on the role of ships and the 1.7 million seafarers who serve on them.

•The dry bulk market will have the same macro issues of supply/demand balance dominating its narrative. Please see the section ‘Differences in 2003-2009, 2010-2020, 2021 and the Future’ for a comprehensive explanation.

•Average quarterly time charter rates for Capes (180K DWT) were $ 17,126 per day in Q1, $ 31,120 in Q2, $ 42,379 in Q3, and $ 42,645 in Q4. Capes started the year at $ 16,656 on 04 January, reached a peak of $ 86,953 on 07 October, a trough of $ 10,304 on 12 February, and then closed out the year at $ 19,176 on 24 December with the average for 2021 being

$ 33,333. Average quarterly time charter rates for Panamaxes (82K DWT) were $ 18,493 in Q1, $ 26,052 in Q2, $ 33,629 in Q3, and $ 29,253 in Q4. Panamaxes started the year at $ 12,272, reached a peak of $ 38,952 on 25 October, a trough of $ 12,272 on 04 January, and then closed out the year at $ 23,158, with the average for 2021 being $ 26,898. Keep in mind that Capes spend 74% of their time on iron ore and 21% of their time on coal. When you have that much of concentration risk of the type of cargoes carried and with a single dominant customer, China, accounting for over 60% of all iron ore imports, you are setting yourself up for volatility.

•Average quarterly time charter rates for Supras (58K DWT) were $ 16,633 in Q1, $ 25,538 in Q2, $ 34,269 in Q3, and $ 30,472 in Q4. Supras started the year at $ 11,305, reached a peak of $ 39,860 on 21 October, a trough of $ 11,242 on 05 January, and then closed out the year at $ 25,188, with the average for 2021 being $ 26,768. Average quarterly time charter rates for Handies (38K DWT) were $ 16,610 in Q1, $ 22,507 in Q2, $ 32,194 in Q3, and $ 31,370 in Q4. Handies started the year at $ 12,040, reached a peak of $ 37,109 on 25 October, a trough of $ 11,695 on 12 January, and then closed out the year at $ 26,384, with the average for 2021 being $ 25,702. Against the larger Capes/Panamaxes, the smaller sizes with real diversification in terms of cargoes carried and ports visited have had a less spectacular though, more stable ride, on the roller coaster of the current dry bulk freight market!

•In our Annual Report for 2020, we wrote that the ‘pundits proclaimed that the dry bulk market was condemned to perdition. But just as the pundits were murmuring our last rites, China and its USD 667 billion stimulus plan announced in May (2020), brought the dry bulk market and demand roaring back into life!’ The roar let out by the dry bulk freight market in 2021, with average rates earned by our fleet for the year at $ 20,338, was heard by all. The index ships had annual averages of $ 33,333 (Capes), $ 26,898 (Panamaxes), $ 26,768 (Supras), and $ 25,702 (Handy sizes).

•In 2020 we wrote that when ‘4 times as much DWT is delivered (2012 and 2016) as is ordered in any year then the BDI has increased in the subsequent year by 31% and 70% (2013 and 2017)’. In 2020 48.66 MDWT was delivered, while 13.86 MDWT was ordered (or 4 times), and the average BDI for 2021 at 2,943 points was 176% higher than the average BDI in 2020 at 1,066 points. In 2021 37.62 MDWT was delivered, while 37.65 MDWT was ordered, so the 4X rule should not apply. Let us see what happens to this rule as the pundits believe that we will have an equally strong year in 2022 as we had for 2021.

•In 2020 we wrote ‘Covid-19 induced congestion delays, deviations for crew changes adding to ton-miles, and delays due to 14-day quarantine of ships have all tightened supply of ships’ and that proved accurate in 2021. We expect more fleet inefficiencies for 2022 as we do not see Covid-19 fading away anytime soon. This factor will tighten net effective supply of ships, aided by the very low ordering activity in 2021, to easily counteract the increased supply generated from the faster speeds that ships are expected to sail at in stronger markets.

•Due to geopolitical tensions between China and Australia, coal normally shipped in larger gearless ships, increasingly moved on Supras/Ultras from other alternate suppliers, resulting in increased ton-mile demand for alternate coal supplies to China and from alternate customers for Aussie coal.

•Increased ton-mile growth in demand for grain, helped the smaller size ships, as did the moving out of cargoes from containers to Handies, to reach heights not seen even in the 2003/2009 boom.

•2021 was, therefore, a story of a demand side recovery aided by supply tightness due to Covid-19 related inefficiencies despite increased speeds (2 knots) which failed to spoil the dry bulk party. This leads us to believe that demand supply is in perfect balance and freight markets will be characterized by extreme volatility and sharp rate movements in both directions as we have seen in all of 2021. We expect more of the same in 2022.

•In 2022, according to Clarksons, ton-mile demand is expected to grow by 2.2% while net increase in supply is expected to grow by 2.0%. With the inbuilt inefficiencies in the net supply of ships due to Covid-19 related disruptions, this gap between demand and supply in 2022 should widen in favor of the ship owners and we should see a similar year as we had in 2021.

•Shipments of specialized ores required for renewable energy and battery production will provide additional ton-mile demand for the smaller size ships.

•Coal fired power plants in Southeast Asia currently stand at 90 Giga Watts (GW) with capacity expected to grow by 80% to 162 GW by 2030. Coal imports in this region are therefore expected to almost double over the next 8 years, once again giving credence to the famous quip by Mark Twain, duly paraphrased, that the rumors of the demise of King Coal have, therefore, been greatly exaggerated.

•21.1% of Chinese iron ore imports came from Brazil (238 MMT) up +1.0% and 61.6% from Australia (694 MMT) down -2.7% in 2021.

•Australia exported a total of 882.5 MMT of iron ore, for a -0.4% drop y-o-y. Brazil’s iron ore exports rose by +4.1% y-o-y to 347.9 MMT. As longer ton-mile replaced shorter ton-mile, it positively affected the Cape sector in 2021.

•Ton-mile demand growth, estimated by Clarksons at +4.2%, during 2021 was higher than net supply growth of +3.55%.

•India’s rice exports rose by 45% from a year ago to 21.4 MMT in 2021.

•World steel production reached 1.9 BMT in 2021, up 4.5% from 2020.

•China’s hog population is surging after eradication of African Swine Fever requiring larger imports of Soybeans and corn.

•American consumers have paid down debt dramatically during Covid-19 as compared to the GFC so could be on a spending spree once infection rates start to slow down. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of USA GDP!

•China imported 96.6 MMT of Soybean down 3.77% in 2021 compared to 2020.

•China imported 28.35 MMT of corn up 152% in 2021 compared to 2020.

•China imported 9.77 MMT of wheat up 16.6% in 2021 compared to 2020.

•China imported 1,126 MMT of iron ore down -3.82% in 2021 compared to 2020.

•China imported 324 MMT of coal up +6.4% in 2021 compared to 2020.

•China produced 1,031 MMT of Steel down -2.2% in 2021 compared to 2020.

•China exported 66.9 MMT of Steel up +24.6% in 2021 compared to 2020.

•China imported 14.3 MMT of Steel down -29.5% in 2021 compared to 2020.

•China’s PMI index was 50.5 during 2021 due to various stimulus measures by the Chinese government.

•China’s 2021 GDP growth was 8.1%. The Chinese government have certainly stimulated economic activity and increased demand for dry bulk commodities.

•In Jan 2022, IMF calculated world GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. IMF revised 2022 world GDP growth to +4.4% and +3.8% for 2023. The latest January IMF forecast for 2022 GDP growth rates was Australia +4.1%, Canada +4.1%, China +4.8%, France +3.5%, Germany +3.8%, India +9.0%, Indonesia +5.6%, Italy +3.8%, Japan +3.3%, Netherlands +3.3%, Saudi Arabia

+4.8%, South Korea +3.0%, Spain +5.8%, Thailand +4.1%, United Kingdom +4.7% and United States +4.0%. There were no changes to forecast for 2022 GDP growth rates for Denmark +3.0%, Greece +4.6%, New Zealand +3.3%, Norway +4.1%, Sweden +3.4%, Switzerland +3.0%, Taiwan +3.3% and United Arab Emirates +3.0% from the last reported outlook in October 2021.

•Containerships ordered in 2021, were the most since 1996, at 4.2m-teu, taking the total orderbook to 5.7m TEU. The orderbook to fleet ratio at the start of 2022 is 23% compared to start of 2021 figure at just 11%.

•The current orderbook to fleet (at start of 2022) ratio for the dry-bulk sector is 6.88% (for the geared sector 5.76% and for the gearless sector 7.5%) or the lowest annual reading for over 20 years!

•Recycling of dry-bulk vessels has gone down from 15.1 MDWT in 2020 to 5.47 MDWT (- 64%) in 2021.

•PSL’s exposure to the smaller geared segments means that it will be exposed to growth in net supply of 2.54% in 2022, according to Clarksons.

•Ships 20 years or older, comprising about 68.17 MDWT or 7.26% of the existing fleet (36.47 MDWT of the geared fleet or 11.05% and 31.7 MDWT of the gearless fleet or 5.21%) at the start of 2022 would be ideal candidates for recycling.

•Net supply growth in 2021 of 3.55% was less than ton-mile demand growth of +4.2% according to Clarksons. The expectations for 2022 and 2023 is that ton-mile demand will exceed net supply growth in each of these two years.

•Another way to look at market prospects would be to compare the current forward orderbook of 66.66 MDWT (till end of 2024) as a percentage (6.88%) of the existing fleet at the end of 2021 and see that it was never as low in the last two or more decades!

•Growth in supply by end of 2022 and 2023 of 2.11% and 1.77% (939.15 MDWT to 958.94 MDWT by end 2022 and then to 975.89 MDWT by end 2023), conservatively assumes recycling of just 8 MDWT/year and slippage of just 5% per year in 2022 and 2023.

•If our reading of net supply growth pans out, then 2022 and 2023 should be good years considering the world GDP growth rate of 4.4% and 3.8% projected by the IMF.

•Healthier recycling is expected during 2023 due to the large number of 20+ year old ships in the world fleet, pressures from BWTS/IMO2020, Special Survey costs on these older ships, and additional regulatory pressure from adoption of EEXI & CII regulations on 1st January 2023, that will force some of them to early recycling.

Source: Precious Shipping Public Company Limited