Presence in Greece strengthens as Attica Group chooses the Fleet Management System SERTICA

Attica Group, in the framework of its digital transformation, is implementing SERTICA Fleet Management System to ensure reliable vessel operations and high-quality ship management.

The Danish software company Logimatic is further expanding in Greece, collaborating for the first time with a Greek passenger shipping company.

Now Attica Group opts for SERTICA and the implementation is expected to be complete by October 2020. George Anagnostou, Chief Operations Officer at Attica Group says, “As our fleet has expanded rapidly, we faced the need to update our Fleet Management System. Our choice has been for a professional software which is easy to use, so we can focus on other tasks that will differentiate us and help us stay competitive.”

Jens Ipsen, Project Manager at Logimatic tells, “We work with many different shipping companies no matter size and segment. SERTICA is adjusted to fit most shipping requirements and the software is extremely flexible, which is why all types of vessels can use SERTICA with great success and ROI.”

He continues, “We have positive experiences with a recent implementation project in Greece and have learned that Greece is not only a great shipping nation – they also have a very professional approach to ship management with focus on high quality. I am confident that we, in cooperation with Attica Group, will reach our deadlines and achieve great results.”

Hans Chr. Jensen, Head of Sales at Logimatic says, “We are very happy to welcome Attica Group to the family and look forward to see how our venture in the Greek market continues.”

Source: Logimatic