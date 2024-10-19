Presentation and Panel Discussion at “Japan CCUS Summit”

Satoshi Kanamori, Managing Executive Officer at Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), presented “K” LINE’s projects regarding CCS (Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage) business developments at the “Japan CCUS Summit” *1 at Bellesalle Shibuya Garden in Tokyo, Japan on October 17.

In this presentation, he introduced “K” LINE’s initiatives for the establishment of CCS value chain through the Northern Lights Project*2 the world’s first full-scale CCS value chain project, and Offshore Sarawak CCS Project*3, which was selected as “Japanese Advanced CCS Project” by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

Also, in the panel discussion, he discussed the prospects and challenges towards the establishment of CCS value chain based on the theme “Enhancing the CCUS Infrastructure and Transportation to Consolidate the Development of Its Supply Chain” with other speakers who engage in CCS projects in the world.

“K” LINE group is promoting a variety of initiatives to support the decarbonization of its own operations and society in accordance with its long-term environmental policy, “Environmental Vision 2050”. The knowledge gained through “K” LINE’s advanced liquefied CO2 transport projects will be utilized in the development of projects with liquefied CO2 shipping that will sequentially begin to operate in Japan and overseas in the future with the aim of realizing a sustainable society and increasing “K” LINE’s corporate value.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha