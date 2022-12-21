Recent News

  

Preventing forgery of PEME certificates

Quality control is paramount to the PEME scheme’s success. To prevent the forgery of PEME certificates, each certificate is branded and marked with anti-counterfeit measures by the Marine Advisory Medical Service. It also displays a unique serial number which can be used to authenticate the details of the PEME and identify the person to whom it was issued. Such safeguards are also included on the certificates of accreditation, which (as a requirement of the scheme) must be displayed by participating clinics. These are renewed on an annual basis.
Source: Standard Club

