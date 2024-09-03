Prevention at Sea and DYNAMARINe Announce Strategic Partnership, through MOU, to Foster Sustainable Maritime Solutions

Prevention at Sea Ltd. and DYNAMARINe, two leading companies in the maritime industry, are proud to announce a new strategic co-operation through an MOU signed recently, that aims to advance sustainable practice and enhance safety compliance within the global shipping sector. This collaboration reflects both companies’ vision and commitment to innovation and excellence, leveraging their combined expertise to deliver high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of the maritime community.

Prevention at Sea, known for its cutting-edge maritime safety and compliance solutions, has a strong track record and specialization on providing comprehensive services that prioritize the human element and safeguard industry’s smooth operations. With a focus on digitalization, human-centered auditing, SMS compliance and the development of innovative tools such as electronic logbooks and Virtual Reality Experiential Maritime Practicing, Prevention at Sea is at the forefront of ensuring that the shipping industry adheres to the highest industry’s standards and best practices of safety and efficiency.

DYNAMARINe, with its extensive experience in marine operations and technical consultancy, brings a wealth of knowledge and practical expertise to the partnership. Specializing in Risk Management in STS operations both in Bulk and Tankers, e-Mission Monitoring, DYNAMOORe, dedicated software development and Advanced Training Solutions to shore and offshore personnel through its Training Academy. DYNAMARINe is committed to supporting the maritime industry through expert guidance and the development of best practices. Their dedication to fostering a culture of safety and excellence aligns perfectly with the goals of this new co-operation with Prevention at Sea.

Together, Prevention at Sea and DYNAMARINe will focus on collaborating to deliver sustainable turn-key solutions that not only enhance safety and compliance but also drive innovation in the maritime sector. By combining Prevention at Sea’s expertise with DYNAMARINe’s operational know-how, the connection aims to deliver solutions that are both practical and forward-thinking, ensuring that the maritime industry can meet the challenges of the future.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both companies as they work together to provide the maritime industry with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate an increasingly complex and regulated environment. Through this achievement, Prevention at Sea and DYNAMARINe are committed to support outsourcing from Ship Owners, contributing to a safer, more sustainable future for the global shipping industry.

Source: DYNAMARINe Co.