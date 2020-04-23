Price agency Platts says JKM LNG price falls bellow $2 per mmBtu

The Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) price for liquefied natural gas (LNG) assessed by S&P Global Platts fell to a record low of $1.938 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Thursday, Platts told Reuters.

This is the first time the price has fallen below $2 per mmBtu.

The drop took place as the coronavirus pandemic dampened global gas demand in an already heavily oversupplied market.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Ekaterina Kravtsova in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)