Price agency Platts says JKM LNG price falls bellow $2 per mmBtu

in General Energy News 24/04/2020

The Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) price for liquefied natural gas (LNG) assessed by S&P Global Platts fell to a record low of $1.938 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Thursday, Platts told Reuters.

This is the first time the price has fallen below $2 per mmBtu.

The drop took place as the coronavirus pandemic dampened global gas demand in an already heavily oversupplied market.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Ekaterina Kravtsova in London; Editing by Toby Chopra)

