Prices down on higher Norwegian supply, healthy inventories

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were lower on Thursday morning on higher Norwegian supply following maintenance and healthy inventories, however, supply risks remained due to the tensions in the Middle East and other factors, traders said.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub fell by 1 euro to 30.5 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0952 GMT, while the day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 was down 0.77 euros at 30.98 euros/MWh, LSEG data showed.

“Market participants seem to be more relaxed with the return of a higher Norwegian export capacity and healthy stock levels in Northwest Europe,” said LSEG analyst Tomasz Marcin Kowalski.

Milder weather is forecast for the next week, closer to the seasonal normal.

European gas storage facilities were last seen 62.12% full, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

However, traders said that threats to supply due to the rising tensions in the Middle East remained a key risk.

Other risks included a drop in Russian flows through Ukraine, and a fall in U.S. LNG exports or in renewable power generation which could still materialize and tighten European gas balances, analysts at Engie’s EnergyScan said.

In the British market, the day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 eased by 2.5 pence to 76.5 pence per therm, while the intraday contract TRGBNBPWKD was down 3.6 pence at 76.9 p/therm.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was down 0.57 euros at 73.05 euros per metric ton.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Ros Russell)