Prices fall on high storage levels, weak demand

British and Dutch wholesale gas prices were mostly down on Friday morning due to record high storage levels and weak demand.

The benchmark front-month Dutch contract TRNLTTFMc1 fell by 1.65 euros to 26.95 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0858 GMT, while the September contract TRNLTTFMc2 was down 1.75 euros 28.00 euros/MWh, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The British August price TRGBNBPMQ3 fell by 4.40 pence to 66.10 pence per therm.

British and European wind generation is forecast to pick up over the coming days, which typically reduces demand for gas from power plants, while warmer weather is also expected.

Peak wind generation in Britain is forecast at 7.7 gigawatts (GW) on Friday and 10.1 GW the next day, out of total metered capacity of around 23 GW, Elexon data showed.

“Soft fundamentals maintain pressure on the Dutch day-ahead value which remains to have bearish potential with demand forecast sideways across the prompt and warmer weather forecast for next week,” Refinitiv gas analyst Yuriy Onyshkiv.

“Another bearish factor is record high storages in north-west Europe now compared with the previous record in 2020,” he added.

Consultancy Wood Mackenzie said high gas storage levels should cushion the impact of any delays to major maintenance projects planned for Norwegian gas assets in August and September.

Norway’s Kollsnes gas processing plant, which processes over 140 million cubic metres (mcm) a day of gas, will undergo maintenance from Aug. 1-21, while the Troll field will undergo maintenance from Aug. 1-13.

“Usually, any extended works on such a strategically important asset would be enough to cause a significant price reaction in the market,” said Alireza Nahvi, gas research analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

“However, if European gas storage levels are near 90% by the end of the planned maintenance schedule at Kollsnes, the impact on prices would be minimal,” Nahvi added.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 fell by 1.81 euros to 89.25 euros a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nina Chestney)