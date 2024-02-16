Prices little changed on stable supply

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were little changed on Thursday morning due to stable pipeline supply and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub inched up by 0.30 euro to 25.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1006 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The April contract TRNLTTFMc2 edged up by 0.15 euro to 25.35 euros/MWh.

In Britain, the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was 1.40 pence higher at 62.47 pence per therm while the May contract TRGBNBPMK4 slipped by 0.10 pence to 62.20 pence/therm.

Pipeline gas exports from Norway are stable and liquefied natural gas (LNG) send-out is up, with a busy tanker schedule for the rest of the month.

“Europe continues to benefit from strong LNG supply, particularly from the USA,” said analysts at Engie EnergyScan.

On the demand side, demand in north-west Europe is forecast to be 300 gigawatt hours per day lower on the day ahead as stronger wind speeds lower demand for gas from power plants.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley expect European gas storage to be 51% full by the end of this winter.

“To reach the same inventories by next winter, we estimate Europe needs to attract 5% more LNG than during summer 2023, requiring TTF prices to remain supportive,” they said.

“Prices have fallen sharply already and are becoming competitive with other fuels. Some downside risk is still possible, but the risk/reward outlook is starting to improve,” they added.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 was 0.57 euro higher at 57.20 euros per metric ton.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nina Chestney)