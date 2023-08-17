Prices mixed as Australia LNG labour talks drag on

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices were mixed on Thursday morning as talks drag on over workers’ rights at Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities that could culminate in a strike.

The front-month Dutch contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 0.42 euros to 38.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0804 GMT, but earlier traded as low as 36.75 euros/MWh, Refinitiv data showed.

The October contract TRNLTTFMc2 was down 0.20 euros at 42.80 euros/MWh.

Labour talks in Australia are likely to continue next Wednesday in an attempt to avoid strike action at several LNG facilities after there was no breakthrough in negotiations earlier this week, ING bank said in a note.

Australian exports make up around 10% of global LNG supply and the threat of strikes has led to higher European gas prices on concerns that cargos destined for Europe could be sent to Asia to make up for any shortfall.

“The fact that talks are expected to continue next week has provided some comfort to the market, with TTF settling 2.65% lower yesterday,” ING’s analysts said.

“For Europe, given the comfortable storage situation (90% full), we would need to see a large amount of the roughly 41 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) LNG capacity at risk, disrupted for a prolonged period, in order to be overly bullish for prices,” they added.

Gas storage levels across Europe were last seen 89.9% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, effectively reaching a 90% target mandated by the European Union for Nov. 1.

The protracted Australian talks were both positive and negative, consultancy Auxilione said in a daily update.

“On the one hand this is good as the market has time to think and react, whilst the lengthy and slow process moves us closer to the European key winter delivery period and enhances the underlying concerns around supply at a key time,” it said.

In the British market, the within-day contract TRGBNBPWKD fell by 0.70 pence to 86.00 p/therm, while the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 was down 0.60 pence at 85.40 p/therm.

Peak wind power output was forecast at 11.4 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday rising to 12.9 GW on Friday, Elexon data showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 inched up 0.25 euros to 88.71 euros a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Mark Potter)