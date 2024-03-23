Prices rise as cooler temperature forecasts lift demand

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose on Friday morning as forecasts for cooler temperatures lifted demand.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub was up by 0.59 euros at 27.10 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0945 GMT, while the Dutch day-ahead TRNLTTFD1 contract rose 0.72 euros to 27.02 euros/MWh, LSEG data showed.

In Britain, the front-month contract TRGBNBPMc1 was 0.63 pence higher at 69.00 pence/therm. The day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose 3.45 pence to 70.45 p/therm.

Gas demand for heating is expected to increase with temperatures forecast to fall over the next few days before rising next month.

“The latest long term temperature forecasts show a seasonal normal April to be expected after a few colder days to end March,” analysts at consultancy Auxilione said in a daily research note.

Analyst at LSEG forecast local distribution zone (LDZ) gas demand in Northwest Europe, which is primarily used for heating, up by 799 gigawatt hours a day (GWh/d) for Monday, at 3,133 GWh/d.

Strong LNG supplies are expected to help meet some of the demand while Europe’s gas stores are also high and could see some withdrawals.

“LNG sendout is expected today 200GWh/d higher than yesterday, most of the change coming from France where Fos and Le Havre (terminal) nominations are up significantly,” LSEG analyst Saku Jussila said.

Europe’s gas stores are currently 59.3% full, latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract CFI2Zc1 gained 0.73 euros to 59.80 euros a metric ton.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Sonia Cheema)