Prices rise on colder forecasts and outages

British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday morning as weather forecasts until the end of the month turned colder and continued gas supply outages in Norway.

The Dutch day-ahead contract TRNLTTFD1 rose by 10.75 euros to 120.75 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0924 GMT, its highest level since early October, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The December contract TRNLTTFMc1 was up 10.73 euros at 125.53 euros/MWh

In the British gas market the day-ahead contract TRGBNBPD1 rose by 5.50 pence to 105.50 pence per therm, while the within-day contract gained 9 pence to 108 p/therm.

The British December gas contract TRGBNBPMc1 was up 22.42 pence at 302.50 p/therm, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Temperatures will drop at the weekend, with the latest long-term forecast suggesting they will stay at or just below seasonal norms until the end of the year, consultancy Auxilione said in a morning market update.

“This will no doubt start to put some pressure on the markets after a strong last six weeks of relative warmth for this time of year,” they added.

Analysts at Refinitiv also took a “moderately bullish” view for day-ahead gas prices, supported by the slightly colder outlook for December compared with the previous forecast.

Lower Norwegian gas flows and a likely delay to the start-up of the Freeport LNG liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in the United States also supported prices, analysts said.

An outage at Norway’s Aasgard B facility, which started on Sunday, is expected to last until the end of the week, cutting daily supply by 19.8 million cubic metres (mcm).

An unplanned outage at the Visund field is cutting a further 5 mcm/day, according to data from pipeline operator Gassco.

“The unplanned outages on Norwegian came to remind us that the European gas balance remains fragile with significant risk factors,” Engie EnergyScan analysts said in a note.

However, a busy LNG arrivals schedule should mitigate some of bullish price drivers, while this week’s maintenance of the Interconnector UK (IUK) pipeline connecting Britain with Belgium will cut exports to the continent, Refinitiv analysts said.

