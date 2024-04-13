Prices rise on Ukraine attacks, Freeport LNG

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose on Friday morning due to attacks on Ukrainian energy assets, a drop in feedgas to Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility and after the EU Parliament voted to allow nations to block Russian LNG imports.

The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub rose by 1.20 euros to 29.85 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0910 GMT, while the June contract TRNLTTFMc2 inched up by 0.64 euro to 30.27 euros/MWh, according to LSEG data.

In Britain, the day-ahead price TRGBNBPD1 was 1.60 pence higher at 72.70 pence per therm.

On Thursday, Russian missiles and drones destroyed a large electricity plant near Kyiv and hit power facilities in several regions of Ukraine.

“We cannot exclude that the multiplication of these attacks end up impacting Russian flows that are still delivered to EU countries via Ukraine (around 1.15 billion cubic metres/month),” said analysts at Engie EnergyScan.

In the United States, gas flowing to the Freeport LNG facility dropped to near zero on Thursday, a day after Freeport said there had been a trip of train 3. Traders expected at least one and maybe two trains at the plant were on track to exit an inspection and repair outage sooner than previously expected.

The European Parliament has also voted to pass rules allowing European governments to ban Russian LNG imports. The new gas policy aims to establish a legal route for governments to block Russian gas deliveries to their country though so far no major importer has indicated they will use it.

“It should not be impossible to replace Russian LNG purchases,” said analysts at Commerzbank.

“Only in the short term is this likely to happen at a higher price due to increased global competition for LNG, as there are now signs that gas demand is picking up, particularly in Asia, as reflected in the recent rise in LNG prices there,” they added.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to fall next week from highs over the weekend and weaker wind is forecast which could increase gas-for-power demand, LSEG data showed.

The benchmark EU carbon price CFI2Zc1 was 1.65 euros higher at 69.68 euros a metric ton.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nina Chestney)