Prime Marine Management chooses SQLearn for its training needs

SQLearn is pleased to announce that Prime Marine Management has chosen the company’s innovative e-learning system in order to enhance e-learning on board and ashore. Prime Marine Management uses SQLearn’s suite of specialized services for the shipping industry in a fleet of 40 vessels.

Mr. Fotis Kamperis, Training Manager of Prime Marine Management, noted “SQLearn’s e-learning system provides some unique advantages in updating, storing, monitoring and managing the seafarers’ e-trainings including own developed customized trainings. SQLearn has made a highly professional job in providing custom e-learning courses based on the material and scenario of Prime”

SQLearn is the first to use e-learning for the advancement of maritime training with flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques. Its Dolphin System, a web-based e-learning system specifically designed for the shipping industry, is offered via a hardware solution for onboard training, while the ashore installation allows the training manager to manage and monitor the training process across the fleet in real time. Dolphin Library consists of interactive e-learning courses that cover the training needs of the shipping companies. The e- learning courses are based on STCW topics that cover national, international and flag requirements.

Moreover, Prime Marine Management makes use of SQLearn’s Resilient Dolphin, a library of e-learning modules available under the Resilience Training Programme, as to improve the crew’s capacity to successfully deal with stressful personal or professional challenges or events and take effective decisions.

Mr. Spyros Goumas, SQLearn’s CEO, comments “We look forward to continuing our good cooperation with Prime Marine Management. Through our integrated e-learning system, we provide a modern and innovative way to improve safety on board and risk management, as training contributes to identifying, understanding and eliminating risks.”

Source: SQLearn