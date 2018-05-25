Prime Minister: China is the key trade partner in Asia

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has met with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China Han Changfu and has discussed further cooperation in the field of foreign trade in agricultural and food products.

The Prime Minister has stressed that China is a key trade partner in Asia, that Lithuania is particularly glad about growing economic cooperation, and that more and more Lithuanian products find their place on China’s market.

‘The Action Plan that was signed by the Ministries of Agriculture of China and Lithuania last year provides a solid basis for an interinstitutional partnership. We are ready to continue implementation of the Action Plan and to pursue joint activities in the fields of agricultural economics, agro-trade and food safety. We consider China to be among the priority markets for Lithuania’s food industry exports’, said the Prime Minister.

The Head of Government has stressed that export permits issued by the competent Chinese authorities for the Lithuanian milk processing companies in 2016 will encourage export of high quality Lithuanian food products to China. Lithuania also expects to obtain export permits for beef, feed and corn in the short run.

The Prime Minister has thanked Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China Han Changfu for the support and the opportunity to hold the 13th China and Central and Eastern European Countries (1+16) Agro-trade and Economic Cooperation Forum in Lithuania.

In 2017, export of agricultural and food products amounted to EUR 8 million and China ranked 45 out of 143 countries in terms of exports. Lithuania’s export to China increased by 46 per cent in 2017. The major exports to China included cheese and curd, frozen bilberries, concentrated milk and cream and alcoholic beverages.

Source: Government of the Republic of Lithuania