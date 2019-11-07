probunkers joins Getting to Zero Coalition

probunkers has become member of the “Getting to Zero” Coalition. Aiming to lead the change towards clean marine fuels through establishing a global network of LNG bunkering infrastructure, probunkers will contribute to the Coalition’s think tank through the developments in the LNG and bio/synthetic LNG as fuel market.

“The Coalition’s goals and vision are spreading through the maritime industry and more stakeholders understand that contributing to and keeping up with the IMO’s targets is the only viable way forward. We, at probunkers, feel obliged to participate in paving this way through supporting the adoption of LNG as marine fuel, one of the dominant solutions to reach the goal of ZEVs in the near future”, said probunkers Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Prokopakis.

The Coalition members form an impressive collection of industry stakeholders varying from financial institutions to ship owning giants sharing the core values of commitment to the goal of zero emission vessels, safety, technological neutrality, action orientation as each member can affect the industry, commercial viability, inclusivity and openness.

Source: probunkers