Procureship partners with ABS Wavesight to optimise marine procurement lifecycle for fleet managers and operators

Procureship, provider of one of the world’s leading e-procurement platforms for marine buyers and suppliers, has joined up with ABS Wavesight™, the ABS-affiliated maritime software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, to offer its digital procurement platform to fleet owners and operators looking to optimise and streamline their operations through digitalisation of their maritime procurement and purchasing.

The agreement will see Procureship included in ABS Wavesight’s portfolio of vessel and voyage optimisation tools. The software will enable ship owners and operators with the ability to boost the efficiency of their procurement processes, drive cost savings and improve the accuracy of their maritime operations.

Accessing Procureship’s platform from ABS Nautical Systems will give operators access to a procurement cycle optimisation tool that combines management and procurement in a single pane of glass. Nautical Systems’ Purchasing Manager will provide unified procurement management and inventory control, while Procureship will contribute its advanced machine learning (ML) capabilities, real-time market analytics and reports with tailored recommendations to support more informed purchasing decisions.

“As maritime’s digitalisation journey continues, alliances will be the key to progress,” said Grigoris Lamprou, Chief Executive Officer at Procureship. “ABS Wavesight shares in our belief that maritime’s next best tools will come from close collaboration between experts, and this alliance is proof of that. Helping operators use our unique systems in tandem will deliver more impactful results for organizations and the industry.”

“Effective procurement processes are a strategic imperative for operators, as they can drive operational efficiency and cost savings,” said Paul Sells, Chief Executive Officer at ABS Wavesight™. “While environmental protection plays a large role in what we do, it’s not the only benefit of digitalisation. Giving users the option to bring Procureship’s world-class capabilities to the ABS Nautical Systems® ecosystem will help maritime businesses realise the comprehensive benefits of their digital tools.”

Source: Procureship