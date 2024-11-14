Procureship reinforces its place in Singapore with strategic shakeup

Procureship, provider of the world’s leading digital e-procurement platform for the maritime sector, has reaffirmed its position in the Asia-Pacific region with the announcement that Gary Yeow is to lead the company’s Singapore office.

With over a decade of experience in the maritime sector, including roles at Sembawang Shipyard, Sembcorp Marine, and VesselMan, Gary will play a pivotal role in expanding Procureship’s client base and establishing strong partnerships across Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region. Notably, Gary Yeow brings extensive expertise in cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions designed specifically for the maritime industry.

Procureship launched its Singapore office in September 2023 and has since welcomed a number of the Asia-Pacific region’s leading shipping lines to the platform. These include Eagle Bulk Shipping, Maran Ship Supplies, Suntech Ship Management, and Zeaborn Ship Management.

“I am excited to join Procureship and help expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region,” Gary commented. “The company’s impressive e-procurement platform is already transforming the maritime industry for ship owners, managers and suppliers around the world. By cementing Procureship as a part of maritime’s leading shipping centre here in Singapore, I look forward to more users across Asia joining the platform to make vital cost savings and operational efficiency gains.”

Grigoris Lamprou, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Procureship, said, “We are delighted to have Gary on board to lead our expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence and reputation in this key market. Gary’s deep understanding of SaaS solutions will be crucial in helping us to bring Procureship’s unique value proposition to the wider shipping community.”

“Our platform offers a secure and highly effective e-procurement solution. By connecting buyers and suppliers through our cloud-based system, we enable them to streamline their processes without the typical inefficiencies of traditional procurement methods,” Grigoris added. ” With Gary leading our Asia-Pacific operations, we’re confident that we will drive further growth and enhance our reach in this crucial region.”

Gary’s appointment comes as Procureship continues to enhance its platform capabilities, incorporating features such as freight forwarding optimisation, tender/contract management, and vendor management. These features utilise advanced technology, including Machine Learning and Automation, to make critical efficiency gains to the day-to-day operations of shipping companies.

