Product Shipping Limited, a Greek shipping company with 10 petroleum tankers, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Monday, citing adverse market conditions. It originally filed in August 2014 with a proposed deal size of $100 million; its last amendment was one month later in September.

The Elliniko, Greece-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $42 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2014. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PROS. Morgan Stanley was set to be the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Product Shipping Ltd. officially withdraws $100 million IPO filing from 2014 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital’s web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital’s research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital’s Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) , Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS) , or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

Source: Renaissance Capital