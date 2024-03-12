Product Tankers: Gasosline Flows Set for a Change

The product tanker market could see a rebalancing, as a result of shift in gasoline flows. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “the global gasoline market is in flux as major producers take steps to manage supply and prices. At the forefront of these efforts is Russia’s decision to impose a temporary ban on gasoline exports from 1 March to 31 August 2024. Russia, a major player in the energy industry, has taken this step to address concerns about potential gasoline shortages and rising prices in its domestic market. The decision aims to ensure adequate petrol supplies during periods of high demand, such as the upcoming spring planting season and peak holiday travel months. In addition, the export ban serves as a precautionary measure to mitigate the impact of planned refinery maintenance turnarounds that could potentially disrupt gasoline supply chains. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has added to the strain on Russia’s energy resources”.

According to Intermodal’s Research Analyst, Mr. Fotis Kanatas, “looking at the country’s exports, we have witnessed a significant shift in trade patterns after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Netherlands and the port of Amsterdam being the top gasoline importer in 2021 and 2022. It was a different story in 2023, with United Arab Emirates being the top destination of Russian gasoline, closely followed by Nigeria and other African countries. Nigeria is leading the importer’s list in 2024 so far as well. It is evident that the continent will be affected the most by the export ban and more specifically West Africa, where the majority of Mediterranean and European exports end up”.

He added that “although the gasoline export ban is a temporary measure, its impact on global gasoline markets could be significant. It remains to be seen how other major producers and consumers will respond to this supply disruption and whether alternative sources can adequately compensate for the loss of Russian gasoline exports during this period. Europe mainly exports gasoline to West Africa and the US. The US imports less than WAF, but it is still a significant trade pattern for Africa. The Russian gasoline export ban until August coincides with Europe’s refinery maintenance season, which typically occurs in Q2 before the peak summer demand season. This month, exports from Europe to the US and Africa are expected to increase due to the upcoming driving season in the US and the ban on Russian gasoline exports”.

“The current Gasoline RBOB price is $2.5 per gallon, following a seasonal pattern and being at the higher end of the range. The price is on an upward trajectory, which typically lasts until the summer. The impact of the newly introduced gasoline export ban on established trade flows in an environment of high prices and refinery maintenance is yet to be determined. Overall, Russia’s actions highlight the complexity and dynamics at play in the global gasoline market, where supply management and price considerations”, Mr. Kanatas concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide