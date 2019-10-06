Product Tankers In Line for Major Profits

The product tanker market is primed for a strong finish to the end of the year, as predicted. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “with most crude tanker markets surging to multi-year highs, many have questioned whether the clean sector should expect to experience the same fortunes. The last few days have seen product tankers firm both East and West, in some cases considerably. Now, many are questioning whether this recent firming the start of a more sustainable trend or merely a short-term blip?”

According to Gibson, “great faith has been placed in IMO2020, particularly in terms of its impact on distillates trading. However, can owners still realistically expect this seismic event to transform prospects in the clean tanker sector over the coming months? To answer this question, it is first important to look at how expectations for demand for the different types of compliant fuels have evolved since the convention was first ratified back in 2016. Initially, a consensus opinion emerged that marine gasoil (MGO) would offer the primary route to compliance in the early days of 2020, and with a surge in demand for gasoil, clean product tankers would stand to benefit from increased trading opportunities. This theory is still valid. However, the supply of 0.5% fuel oil (VLSFO) appears to be improving, with an ever-increasing number of suppliers now offering the fuel on a regular basis. If more VLSFO is available than originally anticipated, it would seem logical that MGO demand growth expectations might need to be pared back. However, even if VLSFO supply does exceed initial expectations, industry estimates still point towards an increase in MGO demand of 1 to 2 million b/d, with the transportation of gasoil and other blending components still supporting trade. What is unclear, however, is the impact on tonne miles in terms of how much product will be traded long haul versus retained locally for bunkering demand. In any case, increased products trading activity around IMO2020 should be a supportive, even if it isn’t obvious just yet”.

Meanwhile, “fleet supply factors are also likely to be having an impact. Not only have newbuild product tankers been a constant factor this year, but so have newbuild crude tankers entering the clean products market on their maiden voyage. However, a bullish crude tanker market is likely to deter this activity in the short term. Finally, the recent strength of the crude market has also attracted a number of product tankers to ‘dirty up’, which may constrain product tanker fleet supply and thus support clean freight rates”, the shipbroker said.

Gibson added that “however, a key factor weighing on product tanker demand is that of world oil demand which has already been revised down on a number of occasions and could be trimmed further. As it stands, demand is projected to average 1.3 million b/d in 2020, which if it holds true, will mark a modest increase from this year’s 1.1 million b/d growth rate. Furthermore, with IMO 2020 driven distillate demand potentially growing at a faster rate than total oil consumption (due to contractions in fuel oil use), product tankers may largely be insulated from any slowdown in total demand”.

“Finally, on the refining side, higher refinery runs are expected for the remainder of the year and into 2020 (notwithstanding some seasonal maintenance). Refining runs for May to July this year fell versus the same period of 2018 but are expected to firm substantially over the coming quarter, growing by 1.4 million b/d YOY. Thus, a strong end to the year in terms of refining runs, the implementation of IMO2020 and the potential for more favourable fleet supply conditions could all support product tankers towards the end of 2019 and into 2020”, Gibson concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide