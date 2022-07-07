Professor Norman A. Martínez Gutiérrez to lead IMLI

Professor Norman A. Martínez Gutiérrez has been selected to succeed Professor David Attard as the new Director of the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI).

Following a competitive selection process, Professor Norman A. Martínez Gutiérrez has been appointed to succeed Professor David Attard as the new Director of the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI), based in Malta. Professor David Attard has served as IMLI Director for the past 30 years.

The announcement by IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim was made during IMLI’s Graduation ceremony held on 1 July 2022.

It is expected that Professor Martínez will take the reins of the Institute on 1 August 2022.

IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI)

The IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) in Malta, was established in 1988, under the auspices of IMO. The mission of the Institute is to enhance capacity-building in all States, particularly developing States, to contribute to the fulfilment of the IMO objectives thereby promoting safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable shipping through cooperation. This is accomplished by delivering expert legal training of the highest standards and the dissemination of knowledge conducive to the development of expertise in all aspects of international maritime law as well as in legislative drafting techniques aimed at incorporating international maritime instruments into national law. Through its work, the Institute is contributing to the effective implementation and enforcement of the vast body of rules and regulations developed under the aegis of IMO. IMLI was the first UN body to include in its Statute a requirement that 50% of its places be reserved for women.

To date, IMLI counts 1057 graduates from 151 countries/territories.

Website: http://www.imli.org/

Professor Norman A. Martínez Gutiérrez

Professor Martínez read law at the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) and has been lecturing in international law and maritime law more than 25 years. In 1997 he was engaged by the Honduran General Directorate of the Merchant Marine where he occupied different posts. In 1998 he obtained a Master of Laws (LL.M.) Degree with Distinction from IMLI, where his research on delimitation of maritime boundaries was awarded the IMO Secretary-General’s Prize for Best Dissertation.

In 1999 he joined the Faculty of IMLI, where he has been the most Senior Officer after the Director for over 10 years.

Source: IMO