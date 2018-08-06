Profits Surge at Big U.S. Firms

America’s biggest companies are reporting some of the strongest earnings growth since the recession, boosted by lowered tax rates and a robust U.S. economy that is fueling demand across industries.

Profits at S&P 500 companies jumped an estimated 23.5% in the three months through June, according to data from Thomson Reuters, more than two and half times revenue growth in the same period.

The profit gains, which stretched across all S&P sectors from energy to health care, have helped sustain a stock-market rally that has taken major indexes near record highs and made Apple Inc. the first U.S. company worth $1 trillion.

“We are encouraged by the strength of the U.S. economy, including low unemployment and healthy housing demand,” Whirlpool Inc. Chief Financial Officer James Peters said on an earnings call in late July.

Healthy consumer and business spending, coupled with rising commodity costs and concerns about potential tariffs, have spurred companies from Kraft Heinz Co. to Winnebago Industries Inc. to try to push through price increases, which will help determine how the rest of the year shakes out.

“Companies are coming out unapologetically with pricing increases,” said Jim Russell, portfolio manager at Bahl & Gaynor. “That is one of the more optimistic things we see for keeping [profit] margins high in 2018 and into 2019.”

United Technologies Corp., a manufacturing conglomerate that makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Otis elevators, said it would increase prices to offset rising costs. Kraft said it raised prices in the second quarter to counter higher costs internationally and trucking expenses in the U.S.

Savings from a cut in the U.S. corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% are driving a big piece of the profit gains, the direct impact of which will fade after four quarters under the new law. Any lasting tax-related benefits will depend on how companies use the savings.

But the underlying businesses are also performing well. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts calculated that overall earnings are 3% above Wall Street’s expectations, while pretax earnings are still 2% ahead of expectations. The bank expects earnings per share in the S&P 500 to rise more than 20% this year, with nearly half of the gains coming from benefits of the tax law changes.

“There is no question that the first and second quarters are seeing benefits from the tax package,” Bahl & Gaynor’s Mr. Russell said. Many companies are using the windfalls to pay down debt, he said, but he believes the underlying earnings growth will continue as companies benefit from years of trimmed workforces, cost cuts, reorganizations and share buybacks.

Mr. Russell said he expects profits to stay strong even if revenue slows.

The U.S. economy grew at its fastest annual rate in nearly four years this spring with gross domestic product rising 4.1% in the second quarter, on a seasonally and inflation-adjusted basis. That is up from a revised rate of 2.2% in the first quarter.

Still, investors remain wary of interest rates, trade tension and increasing costs for labor and supplies. About 80% of the firms in the S&P 500 index have reported second-quarter results so far.

The energy sector has led the way as producers and refiners ride a rebound in the price of crude oil. Energy profits more than doubled in the second quarter from a year ago. Financial and technology firms also reported strong gains, with profits rising 25% apiece.

Revenue for companies in the S&P 500 rose 9.2% from a year ago, according to data from Thomson Reuters, which reflects actual results reported by 406 companies plus estimates for the remaining members of the index.

United Rentals Inc. said about half of its 62% jump in per-share earnings came from lower taxes. But the equipment-hire company still had strong growth driven by a high number of rentals.

“That still leaves a very robust increase over last year,” Chief Financial Officer William Plummer said in a July conference call.

Many companies are seeing higher costs for raw materials and labor, something that can crunch profit margins if they can’t increase prices.

Hanesbrand Inc., the clothing company, said it was raising prices to offset increasing costs. “This is general inflation that comes with a strong economy and a pressure on input cost, and you see it coming across oil. You see it coming across packaging materials, and you see it coming across cotton,” Hanes Chief Executive Gerald Evans said on the company’s earnings call last week. “This is natural inflation, and so it will touch all products.”

Raising prices is tricky because it can hurt demand, but the strong economy paired with increased revenue has emboldened companies to push through increases to customers.

However, some are more cautious. Procter & Gamble Co. will increase prices “when the degree of cost impact warrants it and competitive realities allow it,” finance chief Jon Moeller said on a conference call. The company said it plans to raising prices on Pampers diapers and Charmin toilet paper by about 5% later this year.

“We’ll have to adjust as we go and as we learn,” Mr. Moeller said.

Some industrial companies, too, are expecting continued strong demand. Honeywell International Inc., which makes everything from jet engines to rubber boots, raised its growth forecasts, predicting 5% to 6% revenue gains for the year. “Our order rates are strong, our backlogs are growing,” CEO Darius Adamczyk told investors last month.

