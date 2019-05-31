Progress in China-U.S. trade talks largely depends on U.S. attitude and sincerity: MOC

Whether or not China and the United States can make progress in their trade negotiations largely depends on the attitude and sincerity of the U.S. side, said China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

The consultations can continue only on the basis of equality and mutual respect, MOC spokesperson Gao Feng said at a press conference.

The wrong practice by the U.S. side of escalating trade frictions and spreading them to other fields has seriously damaged the basis and atmosphere of the consultations, Gao said, noting that “the responsibility lies entirely with the U.S. side.”

As for some recent remarks made by the U.S. on the negotiations, Gao said that the information from the U.S. side has been somewhat inconsistent, which called into question its sincerity.

Gao said that China has always believed that cooperation is the only correct choice for China and the United States.

There are principles for cooperation and a bottom line for consultation, he said.

“The Chinese side will never accept any agreement that undermines national sovereignty and dignity. China will never give in on major issues of principle,” Gao said.

If an agreement is to be reached, the U.S. side needs to show its sincerity, properly address the core concerns raised by the Chinese side and continue consultations on the basis of equality and mutual respect, he said.

Source: Xinhua