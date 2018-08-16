Recent News

  

Prohibited Cargo To Saudi Arabia

16/08/2018

Following an enforcement by Saudi customs, we are sharing a reminder of the regulation for the IN-TRANSIT cargo in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Kindly note that as per Saudi customs regulations, while prohibited cargo (indicative list provided below) is not allowed for import/transhipment containers however for IN TRANSIT, the prohibited cargo has to be declared prior vessel arrival at any Saudi Arabian port.

Prohibited cargo :

Alcohol
Spirits
Wine beverages with alcohol
Drugs & Narcotics
Pork meat
Pork products
Pornographic articles
Religious and political literature

To generate the on-board reports on timely manner, please indicate the exact commodity HS CODE(minimum last 4 digits) at booking stage to avoid any implications from the Saudi customs authority

Please check all restricted items to Saudi Arabia on https://www.maerskline.com/countries/saudi-arabia/import
Source: Maersk Line

