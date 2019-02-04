Projected iron ore market surplus set to shrink, could touch on deficit: analysts

Iron ore analysts are attempting to quantify the losses to global iron supply of Brazilian miner Vale’s planned production cuts following the company’s Corrego do Feijao mine’s tailings dam collapse, amid rising prices described by some as speculative, and with an immediate downwards knock-on impact in Capesize freight rates. Some see a deficit, while others see a continuing surplus, albeit much lower than in recent years, and still supporting prices.

The global iron ore market may lose around 20 million mt/year of supplies from Vale’s plan to curb production at some mine sites, Barclays analyst Ian Littlewood said in a note late Wednesday. While Vale’s plans to decommission tailing dams over a three-year period could cause the immediate and direct loss of 40 million mt/year (around 10% of Vale’s total annual output), part of this will be offset by higher production in Vale’s other operating areas, the analyst said.

“We believe that the actual loss to mine production will be much lower than the 40 million mt figure that Vale reported,” Littlewood said, noting — as have other analysts — that Vale’s other mines have 50 million mt/year spare capacity.

In addition, global mine production was previously expected to rise by 42 million mt in 2019 — including 16 million mt from Anglo American’s Minas-Rio operation in Brazil — the analyst said, citing data from Wood Mackenzie, meaning the cut from Vale would ostensibly wipe out part of the projected supply growth.

Although the loss to the market may work out less than originally expected, it will still take time to ramp up production elsewhere, so the recovery in output will likely not be felt until the second half of the year, the Barclays analyst said.

“In the meantime, Vale can release some of the 12 million mt of inventory that Barclays estimates it accumulated in the first nine months of 2018. Consequently, mine supply could still increase as much as 34 million mt in 2019, well in excess of the 7.3 million mt growth in 2018 that Wood Mackenzie reported,” Littlewood said.

Still, Australian & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) warned Thursday that the global iron ore market could swing to a deficit of 10 million mt this year, compared with a previous forecast for surplus of 15 million mt, said ANZ, citing the impact of Vale’s disruption, as well as revised forecasts for Chinese and Indian demand.

In the short term, the uncertainty could well lead to a price spike, perhaps even toward $100/mt for 62% Fe content iron ore delivered to China, from just $73/mt before the accident, Capital Economics said.

SP Angel said that a sharp reduction in supply could tighten the 1.6 billion mt/year global seaborne market, aiding rivals Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group and Anglo American, while lifting costs for steelmakers.

“Vale’s decision could also have dramatic consequences for the global shipping industry, reducing the volume of cargoes carried between Brazil and top user China, as well as to ports in Europe,” SP Angel said.

