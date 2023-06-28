‘Promising signals’ that UK inflation will fall: BoE’s Dhingra

A sharp fall in the rate of inflation for goods being sold by manufacturers offers a good indication that British consumer price inflation should fall steeply, Bank of England policymaker Swati Dhingra said on Tuesday.

“There are some promising signals that CPI inflation should ease, and that’s mostly coming from … one of the best leading indicators … of the long-run evolution of prices in this country, producer price inflation,” Dhingra said in a speech to Britain’s Royal Economic Society.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Milliken,Editing by William Schomberg)