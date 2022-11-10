Propspeed & MPS to educate on prevention of corrosion and positive impact on the marine environment

Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced its attendance at METSTRADE in partnership with Marine Protection Systems (MPS). METSTRADE is scheduled to be held November 15-17, 2022, in Amsterdam. Representatives from Propspeed and MPS will be located at stand 02.121, where visitors will be able to attend twice daily demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. showing how to prevent corrosion to propellers and underwater running gear, while protecting the marine environment.

“Protecting the waters upon which we all play and work is of vital importance to our team,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “While our products are exceptional at protecting a vessel’s underwater equipment from marine growth and corrosion, it is also by educating mariners about other ways to protect the environment that we can really make a difference. Our partnership with MPS and the construction and demonstrations of the Corrosion Protection Tank help us get that message out to a larger audience. These are going to be very informative demonstrations and we hope everyone can come by.”

Propspeed teamed with MPS earlier this year to create the world’s first Corrosion Protection Tank to demonstrate the relationship and performance of various coatings and anodes. The insulative properties of Propspeed combined with correct anode solutions greatly improve efficiencies, reducing fuel burn and operational costs, while also minimising the environmental impact that corrosion and coating loss has on the oceans. Finding the correct balance between Propspeed and anodes can also help to achieve a substantial reduction in anode fall-out. Traditional anodes such as zinc can have significant impacts on the marine environment, so minimizing fall-out is essential for the health of our oceans. The Corrosion Protection Tank demonstrates how Propspeed’s two-part coating system can reduce the risk of corrosion by electrically isolating the metal and limiting exchanges between ions and gases contained in the water and the metal.

Propspeed products include Propspeed for running gear and any underwater metals, Foulfree for transducers and Lightspeed for underwater lighting.

Source: Propspeed