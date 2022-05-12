Propspeed Partners With Marine Protection Systems

Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today that has partnered with Marine Protection Systems to educate and provide innovative solutions to prevent corrosion and minimize damage to vessels and the marine biosphere.

The insulative properties of Propspeed combined with correct anode solutions greatly improve efficiencies, reducing fuel burn and operational costs, while also minimizing the environmental impact that corrosion and coating loss has on the oceans. Propspeed and Marine Protection Systems have teamed up to produce a Corrosion Protection Tank where they will show the relationship and performance of various anodes and coatings. The tank will be on display at a number of boat shows across the country.

“Our team is continually developing key partnerships in tangential technologies to help our boating customers better understand how our products and other products they choose work together to protect their underwater assets,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “While our product line is known for eliminating the adhesion of marine growth, it is also an excellent corrosion inhibitor. This new partnership will demonstrate the importance of selecting your anodes at the same time as selecting your underwater coatings. This is going to be a very informative demonstration.”

“We have worked towards establishing a reputation as a market leader in the manufacturer of anode technology and other vessel infrastructure that improves cathodic protection and efficiencies,” said Jess Gatt, General Manager, Marine Protection Systems. “Propspeed’s very knowledgeable staff are excellent at educating their customers on the benefits of Propspeed. Since their products work hand-in-hand with ours, we believe that they are the perfect partners to collaborate with.”

In the face of growing environmental sensitivity among groups worldwide, non-toxic alternatives to zinc are being sought. At the forefront of this change, a massive educational drive is being conducted by Marine Protection Systems, the manufacturer of innovative anode technology – Maddox Anode. With great efficiencies being achieved from a unique design, the Maddox Anode has proven to be the best choice for shaft drive cruisers or the protection of just stainless-steel components like swim platforms and trim tabs. Vessels protected with Maddox results in significantly less growth, excellent coating performance and longevity with no environmentally toxic components.

Propspeed products include Propspeed for running gear and any underwater metals, Foulfree for transducers and Lightspeed for underwater lighting.

Source: Propspeed