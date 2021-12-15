Propspeed Reports Strong Expansion Throughout 2021

Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today that thanks to a big investment in global expansion at the beginning of this year it has exceeded its stated objectives of unprecedented growth in 2021. Although, lockdowns and supply chain issues added complexity, Propspeed was able to accomplish a major rebranding campaign; developed solid shipyard, boat builder and OEM partners; enhanced its focus on the commercial industry; appointed key staff and acquired brand ambassadors to test and promote its award-winning product line.

“After navigating 2020 and the paradigm shift that occurred in how the industry as a whole does business, Propspeed headed into 2021 with a better understanding of the challenges that were ahead and had the drive, resources and passion to succeed in spite of these challenges,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “Using our new brand strategy, warehouse locations, energetic and impassioned staff, Propspeed has invested to ensure we are ready to take on 2022 as a valued partner, to serve our customers and give them the best ownership experience imaginable.”

In January of 2021, Propspeed launched a comprehensive rebranding campaign. This included the development of a new distributor sales tool belt, testimonials and case studies in the recreational and commercial marine market, as well as an intuitive and easy-to-navigate website with versions translated into French, Italian and Spanish. This allowed sales staff to build solid partnerships with major shipyards like Pendennis and Monaco Marine, which received on-site training for staff in the proper application of the Propspeed product line. Yacht manufacturers like Riviera Australia have chosen to apply Propspeed as a factory standard for all new models and recommends the use of Propspeed for existing owners as protection against fouling and corrosion of running gear and underwater metals. OEM manufacturers such as WASSP, innovators in sonar technology, tested the Propspeed Foulfree foul-release coating and endorsed the product after rigorous testing that found Foulfree to be a great solution for keeping their transducers clean and free from marine growth.

The launch of the Propspeed Commercial Kit, which is packaged specifically for the commercial marine professional, further established their hold on the commercial market, with glowing endorsements from major commercial fishing and passenger transportation operations like Freedom Fast Cats and Ocean Fisheries. In addition, six captains, each part of the Wicked Tuna fleet, will promote Propspeed products and demonstrate the benefits of using the line to keep their vessels running smoothly through the demands of their occupational endeavors.

“Propspeed reps have visited the shop on several occasions to give our staff comprehensive training in application and product range,” said Gabe Capobianchi, Owner, Precision Propeller Repair. “The representatives have always been courteous and patient with our team during the learning process and it has helped to enable our staff to stand behind the product with full confidence. Whenever we have questions, the Propspeed team is always there to help us along.”

Propspeed’s ultra-slick topcoat is specially formulated to prevent marine growth from bonding to metal surfaces below the waterline. It is proven to increase boat efficiency, protect against corrosion, reduce drag, save fuel and maintenance costs. It features an exceptionally strong chemical and mechanical bond between the metal substrate, the Etching Primer, and the Clear Coat – ensuring that the Propspeed coating actually sticks to running gear, and any other underwater metals, and performs season after season.

Propspeed products include Propspeed for running gear and any underwater metals, Foulfree for transducers and Lightspeed for underwater lighting.

Source: Propspeed