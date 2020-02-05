PROSTEP AG is now member of the ASAM Association

PROSTEP AG recently became a member of the Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring Systems (ASAM). The leading PLM consulting and software company is thus underscoring its readiness to become involved in the work performed by committees in new business areas like autonomous driving and help develop the necessary standards. All standardization-related activities for the digital validation of autonomous driving functions converge at national level in ASAM. The standards provide the basis for uniform methods and tool chains for the validation and verification of highly automated (Level 4) and autonomous (Level 5) vehicles in urban environments, which are being developed in the sponsored projects V&V and SET Level 4to5. PROSTEP is playing a key role in both projects as a mediator between industry and the research community.

ASAM is a non-profit organization comprising leading OEMs, system suppliers and engineering service providers in the automotive industry as well as renowned research institutes. Their shared aim is to develop technical standards that will enable all the tools used for software development and the testing of control devices in vehicles to be linked together in a way that makes the end-to-end exchange of data possible. PROSTEP’s experts will primarily be involved in the simulation project groups (OpenSCENARIO, OSI, etc.), the associated transfer projects and in the activities currently being established.

As Dr. Steven Vettermann, PLM V&V manager at PROSTEP, points out, the company sees autonomous driving as a key future technology and a promising market for PROSTEP’s consulting and solution offerings. “We are therefore very pleased that as a member of ASAM we will be able to help develop appropriate standards together with experts from the major carmakers and system suppliers.” The PLM consulting and software company also intends to use this opportunity to further expand its know-how in the fields of electronics development, software development and systems engineering.

Source: PROSTEP