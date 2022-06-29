PROSTEP expands cooperation with Siemens Digital Industries Software

PROSTEP has been developing standards-based integration solutions for the Siemens Digital Industries Software product family for many years. The two companies have now expanded their long-standing collaboration so that Siemens’ Polarion ALM™ software and Teamcenter® Manufacturing, from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services can be connected to PROSTEP’s integration platform OpenPDM. The aim is to provide customers with even greater support for end-to-end digitalization.

As a result of a new partner agreement, PROSTEP gains access to additional Siemens technologies, enabling the company to develop sustainable and easy-to-maintain standard connectors to Polarion, the application lifecycle management (ALM) solution, and to the production planning software Teamcenter Manufacturing which are based on the use of the official programming interfaces. These connectors make it very easy to connect both systems with third-party enterprise applications such as PDM/PLM or ERP. PROSTEP’s integration platform OpenPDM reduces the amount of time and effort required to develop and maintain proprietary interfaces and makes it easier to synchronize and/or link digital information from different source systems.

Polarion is a leading ALM solution, which provides a unified set of tools for software development i.e. requirements, development, testing, QA and release.

It delivers project transparency through real-time aggregated management of information, so that everyone in the organization is aligned around what is being built and why to drive advancement. Organizations who want to ensure end-to-end digitalization and the traceability of deliverables and development processes across system and domain boundaries, face the challenge to link ALM information with product data from mechanical and electrical/electronic development which are often managed with applications from third-party vendors. The new Polarion connector offers an answer to this challenge.

As far as shortening the time-to-market is concerned, many companies also face the challenge of making more efficient use of their engineering information for the purpose of planning production processes. It is at this point that heterogeneous IT landscapes often make end-to-end digitalization more difficult. The new Teamcenter Manufacturing connector allows them to use information from leading CAD and PLM systems to plan their production systems and processes in parallel to product development.

“The development of the two new connectors not only means that we are able to connect to more of Siemens Digital Industries Software’s extensive Xcelerator portfolio,” explains Peter Pfalzgraf, Head of Partner Management at PROSTEP. “It also enables us to provide an appropriate response to numerous requests from customers who want to better integrate their software development with the product development process or interlink their processes in development and production planning more closely.” The connectors are currently being evaluated by the first customers or are already being used productively.”

Source: PROSTEP