PROSTEP offers new integrations for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

PROSTEP, a PLM consulting and software company is expanding its long-standing partnership with PLM vendor Dassault Systèmes to ensure that it is able to provide its customers with comprehensive support for their digitalization initiatives. The expanded partner agreement now allows PROSTEP to develop integration solutions for the public cloud variant of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and connect its leading data exchange platform, OpenDXM GlobalX, to 3DEXPERIENCE in a more flexible way.

PROSTEP and Dassault Systèmes have been working closely together for years on developing integration solutions for connecting the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to other enterprise applications. The well-established OpenPDM platform for PLM integration, migration and collaboration provides the basis for these solutions. It offers, for example, standardized integrations between 3DEXPERIENCE and Windchill, Teamcenter, SAP, Aras Innovator and Primavera, which minimize the effort involved for integration and ensure a high level of investment protection. The integration solutions for the public cloud variant of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform must meet particularly high data security requirements, which is why Dassault Systèmes has developed a new integration architecture, the Enterprise Integration Framework (EIF), specifically for this purpose. A 3DEXPERIENCE SAP connection was released as the first integration solution based on the new architecture.

In the future, PROSTEP will also offer a 3DEXPERIENCE/OpenDXM GlobalX integration that has been officially released by Dassault Systèmes. It makes it possible to initiate data exchange with customers, partners and suppliers directly from the PLM environment to ensure the consistency of the data and traceability of the exchange processes at all times. The new integration is a further development of the existing integration solutions to ENOVIA and now also supports the PLM collaboration services Power’By. This offers Dassault customers even greater flexibility when using the data exchange solution in different 3DEXPERIENCE scenarios.

“Expanding our partnership with Dassault Systèmes is an important part of our cloud strategy. It offers us an opportunity to fully exploit the potential that the cloud-enabled architecture of our new OpenPDM version 9 offers and provide customers with the best possible support in the context of cloud integration scenarios,” says Peter Pfalzgraf, head of Partner Management at PROSTEP. An advantage that cloud PLM applications offers customers is that there is no need for them to procure, implement and operate infrastructure and applications. This not only reduces investment and personnel costs but also makes it possible to scale the entire PLM environment more flexibly.

Source: PROSTEP