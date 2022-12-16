PROSTEP provides customers with a new support portal

PROSTEP’s service hotline will remain available for the time being, but it is now getting some serious competition from the new PROSTEP Service Portal. Users and administrators who have questions about how to use certain functions, want to submit suggestions for improvements or would like to report a bug can now create their own tickets in the portal and seamlessly trace the status of their requests. They can also enter comments and upload attachments. The new portal is available 24/7 and makes it possible to process customer inquiries more efficiently.

When a ticket is created in the portal, certain mandatory fields are used to request information that allows PROSTEP’s support staff to allocate it more effectively and avoid unnecessary questions. And should they have any questions, communication with the customer’s contact person via the portal is much more direct. All this allows support staff to process tickets faster. The response times agreed in the service level agreements remain unaffected.

“The new support portal provides advantages to both our customers and to us. We can process requests faster and the customer’s staff can seamlessly trace the status of their tickets and their history,” says Nadi Sönmez, Manager Product Support & SaaS.

If requested by the customer, the tickets submitted by all of their employees can be displayed together, thus ensuring maximum transparency and traceability of the support cases.

To utilize the advantages of the new portal as soon as possible, administrators should register now at https://prostep.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/8. Access to the portal is free of charge for customers and is well worth their while. PROSTEP will continue to expand the new support portal with the aim of providing its customers with information such as manuals, tutorials, and tips and tricks.

Source: PROSTEP