Protection Vessels International: Weekly Maritime Security Report

Japan: Authorities quarantine 3,500 people on cruise ship in Yokohama

04 February

Authorities quarantined a cruise ship carrying 3,500 people to test passengers for coronavirus, after a passenger who departed in Hong Kong on 25 January tested positive for the virus. Quarantine officers entered the Diamond Princess cruise ship at the port of Yokohama and passengers were told their departure from the area would be delayed by 24 hours. The health ministry said that 20 people in Japan have tested positive for the virus.

Analysis: It is unclear if this incident forms a policy or is a specific and robust reaction to the single case of coronavirus from the vessel. In any case, vessels can expect increased controls in and around Chinese waters or at other ports after transiting affected areas.

Cameroon: Kidnap

29 January

Approximately 5nm off Limbe, one passenger was abducted from a vessel. Reportedly, a speedboat with several armed men conducted the attack and were then seen heading towards the Bakassi Peninsular. The Cameroon Navy deployed a patrol vessel to Limbe in response.

Analysis: The piracy and kidnap (of crew) threat in the Gulf of Guinea remains EXTREME

Nigeria: Piracy (robbery)

30 January

Platform supply ship POSH KITTIWAKE was robbed while berthed. Two pirates came alongside in a light craft and boarded the vessel. They collected items from the deck but were seen by a member of crew. The alarm was raised but both criminals escaped.

Analysis: The preponderance of criminal actors off the coast of Nigeria remains high with the likelihood of criminal/piracy actions equally likely.

Nigeria: Stowaway boarding

03 February (late report)

A supramax bulk carrier was boarded while berthed. Three Nigerian stowaways hid behind the vessel’s propeller but were discovered at the next port call. They will be reportedly be repatriated to Nigeria.

Brazil: Authorities seize 1.4 tonnes of cocaine at Itapoa port

03 February

Authorities seized 1.4 tonnes of cocaine concealed among a cargo of timber inside a container at Itapoa port. Authorities found the narcotics during a scanning operation. The origin of the narcotics was unclear, though police said the drugs were bound for Rotterdam port in the Netherlands.

Russia: Emergency Services rescue 536 trapped fishermen in far east

30 January

Emergency services rescued 536 fishermen in eastern Siberia after they became stranded on an ice floe off Sakhalin. All fishermen were reported safe. It is the third time in a week emergency services have had to rescue fishermen stuck on drifting ice floes in the region.

Brazil: Authorities seize 600kg of cocaine at Itapoa port

30 January

Authorities seized 600 kg of cocaine concealed inside tanker containers of diesel fuel at Itapoa port. Authorities aided by sniffer dogs, found the narcotics during a routine inspection. The origin of the narcotics was unknown though authorities said they were intended for an unknown port in Portugal.

UAE: Fire breaks out on tanker off Sharjah

29 January

A fire broke out on a Panama-flagged oil tanker around 21 nm northwest of Sharjah, the Federal Transport Authority said. Initial reports indicated that the fire broke out as the vessel, which was not carrying any shipments, underwent maintenance. Authorities rescued the crew from the vessel and local ships were alerted.

