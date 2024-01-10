Proven MAN EGR Incentivises Continuous ME-GA Engine Orders

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), the major Japanese shipping company and among the world’s largest owners and operators of LNG carriers, has ordered 4 × 2 × 5G70ME-GA Mk. 10.5 engines in connection with the construction of 4 × 174,000 cbm. LNG carriers. All eight engines will feature MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGRBP (Exhaust Gas Recirculation ByPass) emissions-reduction technology.

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We developed this engine for easy application to most contemporary LNG carrier designs and, indeed, all ME-GA orders to date have been exclusively for this segment. Demand for the engine has been continuously strong since its introduction, especially due to its accompaniment by our self-developed EGR system that comes proven by more than a decade of in-service, operational experience and optimisation.”

Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We have now logged more than 278 ME-GA engine orders since May 2021. Of these, seven vessels have already entered service with a total of 14 ME-GA engines on board. We have obtained ME-GA engine orders from both Korean and Chinese shipyards, but this is the first order from this prominent owner and we are thankful for NYK’s trust in our product. We have a strong and long-lasting relationship with NYK and are happy to now count it among our ME-GA customers.”

Source: MAN Energy Solutions