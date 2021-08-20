Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Providing the space for vaccination site in Philippines

Providing the space for vaccination site in Philippines

in International Shipping News 21/08/2021

Rayomar Group, business partner of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) in Philippines, (Note1), started COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees and staff at “K” Line Maritime Academy Philippines (Note2) with approval from Department of Health (DOH) and Pasay City.

Vaccinations are mainly conducted by “K” Line Clinic operated by a member of Rayomar Group which provides medical services for “K” Line seafarers in Philippines.

In Philippines, vaccinations are slowly progressing. But in order to ensure a stable supply of seafarers to sustain maritime transportation that supports the infrastructure of our daily lives, “K” Line will continue to promote vaccinations for seafarers on managed vessels and staffs working at affiliated companies at sea and shore.
Source: K Line

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software