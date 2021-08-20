Providing the space for vaccination site in Philippines

Rayomar Group, business partner of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) in Philippines, (Note1), started COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees and staff at “K” Line Maritime Academy Philippines (Note2) with approval from Department of Health (DOH) and Pasay City.

Vaccinations are mainly conducted by “K” Line Clinic operated by a member of Rayomar Group which provides medical services for “K” Line seafarers in Philippines.

In Philippines, vaccinations are slowly progressing. But in order to ensure a stable supply of seafarers to sustain maritime transportation that supports the infrastructure of our daily lives, “K” Line will continue to promote vaccinations for seafarers on managed vessels and staffs working at affiliated companies at sea and shore.

Source: K Line