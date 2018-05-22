Provincial Electrical Authority of Thailand (PEA) trials Vesper Marine’s Guardian Solution to protect submarine cable system

Vesper Marine announced today that Provincial Electrical Authority (PEA), the major power distribution company in Thailand, will be trialing Guardian:protect to monitor and protect the 22 kV submarine cable system from Sriracha to Koh Si Chang.

Guardian:protect is a 24/7 asset protection system that prevents accidental vessel damage to subsea cables, pipelines and marine assets. Using Automatic Identification System (AIS), it gives vessels visibility of the protected marine assets via virtual buoys displayed on their electronic navigation systems. The solution monitors realtime vessel movements, evaluates their behavior to determine if they present a risk to the assets and proactively sends both the target vessel and the asset owner an alert if an incident might occur. The alert goes directly to the vessel’s electronic navigation system so they can immediately take corrective action.

The 9 kilometre cable system from Sriracha to Koh Si Chang has been impacted by three subsea cable incidents in recent years. Although marine traffic was monitored by AIS base stations, they could not determine whether a vessel presented a risk and had no mechanism to instantly contact the vessel, alerting them of the potential danger.

Jeff Robbins, CEO Vesper Marine, says, “The situation that PEA is confronted with is not new to Vesper Marine. Guardian:protect is used by New York Power Authority (NYPA) to protect subsea power cables in Long Island Sound, USA. NYPA implemented the Vesper Marine Solution in early 2016, after two anchor strikes cost tens of millions of dollars in repair costs. Guardian helps NYPA, North America’s largest government power authority, protect the environment and their critical infrastructure from damage.”

The trial for PEA will create virtual buoys across the full length of the subsea power cables. These virtual buoys will be seen on vessels’ navigation displays making them aware of the cables.

Vessel location, direction, speed and other information will be continuously monitored and recorded by a Guardian Virtual AIS Station and automatically analyzed with customized rules to determine if they present an anchoring risk.

If a vessel appears to be anchoring within the cable zone, an alert is automatically sent to the PEA team while a special AIS text message is transmitted directly to the vessels’ navigation system warning of the no anchor zone.

A & Marine (Thai) Co., Ltd will be managing the local installation and configuration of the Guardian Solution. Sales Manager, Mr. Joe Tan Chong Hoe, said “We are honoured to be part of this trial of new technology with PEA. The Vesper Marine solution is being used in many countries to protect marine assets from accidental vessel damage, so we are confident this trial will succeed.”

Mrs. Nongluck Suwanjumrat, Director, Electrical Maintenance Division, PEA said “The Guardian solution should address multiple challenges in protecting these essential power cables by removing any delay communicating to vessels posing a risk. This is critical to enable continuity of power supply to businesses and people and improving safety of vessels and personnel”.

