ProZero Workboats signs new order for Highspeed inspection workboat

ProZero International have signed contract for a new ProZero 15m FR Workboat specially set up for Inspection and workboat operations in Norwegian waters.

ProZero International has signed the contract and will deliver the Prospero 15m FR Workboat though the Norwegian subsidiary ProZero Norway AS where managing Director Kjetil Nygaard have been a key resource in developing the specification in close collaboration with the end client, who is a main contractor to the Aqua culture business in Norway. Offering services within environmental surveys, impact assessments, current measurements, fjord monitoring, mapping of bottom topography and assessments of treatment plants as well as assessments of new fish farms.

The new boat is based on Tuco Marine´s ProZero concept and have been designed to allow full use of the latest technology to support the inspections and survey operations.

The boat is designed to accommodate aqua culture and environmental specialists, and the latest equipment in addition to a dedicated helmsman and crewmember. The hull has been specially adapted to address two challenges that are hard to solve at once: on the one hand the low drag in order to be efficient and minimize fuel consumptions, and on the other hand antiroll and great course stability preforming surveys. The boat is equipped with Z-drives and the deep V-hull which make it highly agile and seaworthy. The design enables fast missions also under challenging weather conditions. The efficient design further supports extensive operations over larger time slots.

The advanced onboard equipment includes high-tech communication, liniehandler and an onboard crane system build into the boats structure. The ProZero 15m boat can as well be built to offer an exclusive track mounting system which allows the operator to rapidly configure the deck to accommodate a variety of extra equipment and mission-specific payloads.

The ProZero boats are built from light weigh materials which ensure low weight, high fuel efficiency and low emission of greenhouse gasses. Additionally, the need for maintenance is minimized. Thanks to the low weight and the ProZero hull profile, the boat is capable of reaching speeds in excess of 25 knots under full loading conditions.

The cabin has been designed with acute attention to ergonomics and working environment. The cabin is insulated to ensure easy communication under all operating conditions, and the layout has been developed with the purpose of facilitating workflow coordination, not only during the inspections and surveys but also during transport to and from the sites. The cockpit layout is arranged to maximize the use of state-of-the-art operations management and situational awareness electronic aids.

” We are tremendously excited and proud that the client has chosen us. We have been working hard and the signed contract really is a seal of approval of the technology and the products we have been developing and refining for years. We hope that this new boat can contribute to bringing the equipment of ProZero into the Aqua Culture industry to an even higher level, supporting the Aqua culture business and environments in the very best way. We look forward to a strong collaboration with the client not only now but also in the future”, says Jonas Pedersen, CEO at ProZero International.

Source: Tuco Marine