PRPA Invests In Community Safety Through Ground Search And Rescue

Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue (PRGSAR) is now equipped with a new specialized vehicle that will transform how its volunteers conduct their emergency operations. The non-profit society’s new mobile command centre was made possible through a $125,300 contribution from the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s (PRPA) Community Investment Fund.

Modelled on proven designs used by other Search and Rescue teams in Northwest BC, the new mobile command centre enhances PRGSAR’s ability to provide critical support during emergencies. It is equipped with the communications devices necessary to coordinate a search and rescue operation, allowing the team to stay connected with other organizations and respond to events more rapidly. Equipment and supplies used in search and rescue taskings can now be stored in the vehicle, ready to be used at any time.

“Our organization is committed to investing in resources that support both operational and public safety in Northwest BC. Equipping the Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue’s volunteers with the technology and tools required to better coordinate their operations will improve emergency response for our entire region,” said Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO, Prince Rupert Port Authority.

PRGSAR’s dedicated team of volunteers offer a range of search and rescue services, as well as training and educational opportunities to the public. Since forming in 2013, PRGSAR has become an integral part of the emergency response system in the region, building partnerships with numerous organizations including Emergency Management of BC, BC Emergency Health Services, BC RCMP, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, and Prince Rupert Fire Rescue to support public safety and training when called upon.

“The new mobile command unit is Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue’s main asset and will have a lasting legacy on emergency response resources in Northwest BC, by providing our volunteers with the equipment necessary to respond and mobilize faster,” said Jordy Bouillet, Search and Rescue Manager, PRGSAR. “We thank the Prince Rupert Port Authority for investing in this project and demonstrating its ongoing commitment to safety in and around our community.”

PRPA’s Community Investment Fund has played a significant role in the expansion of search and rescue capacities throughout Northwest BC over the past decade. The fund has provided $650,000 to several important projects that were spearheaded by volunteer search and rescue organizations, ensuring that commercial and recreational users of our regional waters and backcountry can benefit from the important lifesaving services they provide in times of need.

Prince Rupert Ground Search and Rescue

Mobile Command Centre – $125,300

Safety & First Responder Equipment Project – $52,500

Prince Rupert Marine Rescue Society (RCM SAR Station 64)

New Marine Rescue Craft – $200,000

Lax Kw’alaams Rescue Society (RCM SAR Station 65)

Vessel Engine and Electronic Upgrade Project – $55,345

Masset Marine Search Society (RCM SAR Station 45)

Marine Vessel Acquisition Project – $116,121

Terrace Search and Rescue

New Building & Emergency Operations Centre – $100,000

Source: Prince Rupert Port Authority