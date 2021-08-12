PSA and RHT to collaborate on esg digital assets solutions for decarbonisation goals

PSA International Pte Ltd (“PSA”) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with the RHT Group of Companies (“RHT”) to explore co-creation and investment in Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) digital assets solutions to further advance the goals of decarbonisation in ports and supply chains.

The MoU underscores PSA’s interest to partner industry and technology players that can drive progress across the ESG factors facing its business, and is aligned with the PSA Group’s strategic priority to transform supply chains while driving sustainable value creation.

Eddy Ng, Head of Group Commercial & Supply Chain Sustainability Solutions, PSA, said, “We believe that the ESG aspect of our business is measured by what we can do to make a positive impact. This MoU supports PSA’s ongoing commitment towards building a more sustainable port and supply chain ecosystem. In this collaboration, we will draw on our collective expertise to further PSA sustainability initiatives for supply chain partners and users.”

Jayaprakash Jagateesan, Chief Executive Officer of RHT AlDigi Financial Holdings and Executive Director of SDAX, said, “We combine our expertise across sustainability, corporate and digital finance, intellectual property, blockchain and digital asset trading to deliver consultancy and tokenisation services as well as a regulated exchange platform to support PSA’s efforts.”

RHT will advise PSA on the workings, considerations and opportunities of digital asset structuring, distribution, tokenisation, trading, investor relations, public relations, intellectual property protection and commercialisation for ESG solutions. In addition, RHT’s team of sustainability consultants will also advise on value creation strategies while digital asset exchange SDAX will advise on the listing of digital assets on its platform.

The collaboration will be augmented by PSA’s corporate venture capital arm, PSA unboXed, which would add capability to initiatives and projects engaging startups.

The MoU partners will jointly ideate and explore collaboration on potential ESG products and solutions that serve PSA’s identified priorities and have a positive impact on global decarbonisation efforts.

