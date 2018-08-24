PSA and SIT Groom Systems Engineering Talent for Singapore’s Future Port

PSA Corporation Limited (PSA) and Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) celebrated the graduation of the first batch of 29 PSA engineers and ICT managers from SIT’s Systems Engineering programme. The two organisations had signed a Memorandum of Understanding in March 2017 on various collaborations which include, amongst others, developing and implementing a training programme focusing on automation technology to meet PSA’s capability development in preparation for its Tuas port.

With the increasing complexity and evolving technologies, Systems Engineering competencies provide learners with the ability to integrate various engineering disciplines including electronic, mechanical and computing into a single system to solve complex problems. The part-time 12-month Systems Engineering programme is developed by SIT’s lifelong learning division, SITLEARN Professional Development, in partnership with PSA. It equips course participants with deep, practical skills to appreciate the inter-relationships between various systems, and to design and maintain complex automated systems which are vital for PSA’s new generation of ultra-modern and intelligent container terminals.

The introduction of this course has been timely as PSA sharpens its competitive edge with the extensive use of port automation technology and intelligent inter-connected systems in Pasir Panjang Terminals and for the future Tuas port. The graduates will join a growing group of specialists in PSA who are adept at managing such systems as PSA expands its capabilities in these fields. SIT and PSA will be co-training the next two batches of participants.

Congratulating the pioneer batch of graduates, Mr Ong Kim Pong, Regional CEO Southeast Asia of PSA International, said, “As technology and digitalisation drive rapid changes in the workplace, continuous learning has increasingly become a requisite job skill, and I am heartened that our PSA leaders continue to upgrade themselves and adopt lifelong learning at work. This will stand them in good stead when they apply what they have learnt to their work, while at the same time ensuring that they are future-ready for our next-generation port.”

Professor Tan Thiam Soon, President, SIT, said, “As a University of Applied Learning, SIT is committed to working closely with companies like PSA to enhance our nation’s competitiveness and to ensure that the competencies of our local workforce is continuously strengthened and remains relevant. This is important in the current climate of rapid technological change where productivity skills and innovation will be the key drivers of growth for our future. Continuous learning isn’t about just training. It is also about the aspirations of our professionals who want to hone their skills and raise their standards to do better for themselves, their families and their employers. SIT is proud to have contributed to the development of these graduates. The programme has been a success and we look forward to be part of PSA’s continuous drive to deep skill their employees.”

Source: PSA Corporation Limited & SIT