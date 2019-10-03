PSA Begins a New Chapter in Singapore with Tuas Port, Building an Ecosystem to Synergise Port Operations & Co-create Supply Chain Orchestration

PSA Corporation Limited (PSA) celebrated a significant milestone today with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr Lee Hsien Loong, placing a torch on the grounds of Tuas Port to symbolize the start of a new and exciting chapter in the nation’s rich maritime history.

Tuas Port represents the future of the Singapore Transhipment Hub. With 26 kilometres of deepwater berths (up to 23 metres chart datum), and capable of handling 65 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually, Tuas Port is designed to meet and exceed the future demands of the world’s largest mega-vessels, mega-alliances, and mega-networks.

To deliver new heights of efficiency, productivity, and environmental sustainability, Tuas Port incorporates innovations such as intelligent data-driven operations management systems, wharf and yard automation, full-electric automated guided vehicles, as well as smart engineering and power management platforms (see Annex A for more details of these technologies).

To be progressively developed in four phases, Tuas Port’s first berths are scheduled to commence operations in 2021. When completed in 2040, Tuas Port is anticipated to be the world’s single largest fully automated terminal in the world.

Beyond container handling capabilities, Tuas Port will also be a key nucleus and multiplier of a wider Tuas Ecosystem. Comprising synergistic industries and supply chain nodes interlinked by a seamless mesh of physical and digital connections, the Tuas Ecosystem is poised to orchestrate creative supply chain solutions to further the connectivity of Singapore’s future economy.

Mr Peter Voser, Group Chairman of PSA International, said, “Tuas is an opportunity for us to reinvigorate and reimagine. By venturing beyond the physical port into complementary logistics capabilities and integrated digital systems, PSA will take the lead in transforming the industry to better deliver holistic cargo solutions for our customers and promote greater supply chain efficiency. The integrated Tuas Ecosystem sets the stage for Singapore to not only consolidate our position as the world’s largest transhipment hub, but also reinvent ourselves as a leading global supply chain and logistics centre.

I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Government, our customers and business partners for their unwavering support over the years. And to our dedicated team of staff, unions and management, my heartfelt thanks to each of you for being alongside PSA as we celebrate this significant milestone in our journey thus far.”

Earlier in the morning, PSA held a torch relay which started from its first container berth in Tanjong Pagar Terminal. Accompanied by a contingent of PSA staff, unions and management, the torch made its way through Keppel and Brani Terminals before being transported by prime mover to Pasir Panjang Terminals. From there, the torch was conveyed by a flotilla of PSA Marine tugs and harbour craft to Tuas Port. The relay route signifies the development and transformation of PSA over the years, and the passing of the torch by different PSA teams symbolizes unity and continuity as the organisation evolves from generation to generation.

PSA’s three city terminals at Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Brani will move to Tuas Port by 2027. By 2040, Pasir Panjang Terminals will be consolidated at Tuas Port.

Source: PSA Corporation Limited (PSA)