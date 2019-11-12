PSA Chennai Sets Yet Another Productivity Record

Determined to deliver unmatched performance and reliability to our customers, PSA’s Chennai International Terminals Pvt. Ltd. (PSA Chennai) has surpassed itself yet again to set a new vessel productivity record. The new vessel productivity record of 173 moves per hour for South and East India was set on 7 November 2019, handling 3,346 moves in 19 hours for the 4,252 TEU (Twentyfoot Equivalent Unit) vessel “Wan Hai 507”. This achievement surpassed the earlier South and East India records of 168 & 171 moves per hour, which were also set by PSA Chennai in August 2016 & September 2019 respectively.

T.MadhanMohan, General Manager of PSA Chennai, said, “We are immensely proud of the continued excellence of our service levels and we thank Wan Hai Lines for their support and extended cooperation. This achievement was made possible by our staff, who have displayed their dedication to performance, commitment and teamwork. “We are also working closely alongside Chennai Port Trust to enhance the competitiveness of the Port. Recent reductions in vessel related charges, increases in free time for direct port deliveries (DPD) and direct port exports (DPE), streamlining of road access, cuts in short haul rail charges by Indian Railways and the development of an empty container depot inside the Port area are just some of the initiatives being taken by stakeholders towards this objective.”

Mr. P Raveendran, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, said, “PSA Chennai’s progress in recent years in delivering excellent service quality is an integrated part of Chennai Port’s offerings, and supports our long-term commitment to sustainable operations. We compliment the PSA Chennai team on setting this new operational record and in surpassing their previous productivity records.”

Also commenting on the achievement, owner’s representative from WANHAI Lines (India), said, “It is great news to customers that shipping lines are becoming far more efficient by choosing to work alongside companies such as PSA. Reliable terminal offerings directly support WANHAI Lines’ ability to service our customer needs on a timely basis. Our operatives’ professionalism and willingness to adapt means that we are able to scale up our service excellence in this region. The WANHAI team expresses its best wishes to PSA Chennai on its future endeavors.”

Source: PSA Chennai International Terminals Pvt. Ltd