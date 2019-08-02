PSA International acquires Halterm container terminal

PSA International Pte Ltd (PSA) has completed the acquisition of Halterm Container Terminal (“Halterm”) in the Port of Halifax, Canada, from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners,a fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, following formal approval by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Halterm is the only container terminal in Eastern Canada that can serve mega container vessels.It operates three container berths covering more than a kilometre of quay length with depth of up to 16 metres. The terminal iscurrently undergoing further berth expansion, including the delivery of a fifth Super Post-PanamaxQuay Crane, which will enable Haltermto handle two mega container vessels concurrently in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Halterm into PSA’s global family of ports, as PSA’sf irst coastal terminal in Canada. We look forward to working alongside the Halifax Port Authority, customers, staffand the local community, as well as key stakeholders like the International Longshoremen’s Association and Canadian National Railway Company (CN)to further enhance Halterm’s capabilities and connectivity to serve the needs of shippers in the greater hinterland of Canada and beyond,”said Tan Chong Meng, Group CEO, PSA International.“After acquiring Halterm in 2007, we are pleased to have partnered with Halterm managementand staff, the Halifax Port Authority and other key stakeholders to deliver safe, reliable services to customers over the last 12years. We are proud of the growth that Halterm has delivered in recent years and that Halterm has been a responsible member of the Halifax community during our ownership,”said Karl Kuchel, CEO of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.In Canada, PSA also operates Ashcroft Terminal, British Columbia’s largest inland port facility. Ashcroft Terminal islocated approximately 300 kilometres east of the Port of Vancouver, close to the major highways of British Columbia, and offers unique rail connectivity to both Class 1 railroad lines-CNand Canadian Pacific Railway.

The Port of Halifax is Canada’s Ultra Atlantic Gateway, connecting to more than 150 countries and generating CAD2 billion in annual economic benefit from a diverse cargo and cruise business. Offering a natural, deep harbour and world-class infrastructure, the Port of Halifax can accommodate large volumes of containerised cargo, roll-on roll-off cargo and project cargo of any size.

2 of 2The Port of Halifax’s natural advantages make it ideally positioned for the trend towards increasingly larger ships.It is the first inbound port and the last outbound port of call for North America’s east coast, located only about 50 Nautical Miles from major shipping lanes (Great Circle Route) fromEurope to North America. The Port of Halifax also has exceptional highway connections for Atlantic Canada’s high-value exports. Together with CN, it offersdouble-stack and reefer service coast to coast as well as a continuous line from Halifax to Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis connecting the US Midwest.

Source: PSA International