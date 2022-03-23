PSA International PTE Ltd and its subsidiaries results for the year ended 31 December 2021

“The PSA global team has shown its spirit and tenacity throughout a year of supply chain shocks and COVID-related starts and stops. Together with our customers and partners, we have kept supply chains flowing to the best of our ability. This has enabled PSA to put in a

record performance for the year, even while we continued our efforts to build positive climate change momentum through our supply chain sustainability initiatives and investments.

On behalf of our Board and Management, I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their continued trust and confidence in PSA. My sincere appreciation also goes out to our Staff and Unions. Their steadfast commitment, partnership and willingness to adapt have been a

critical enabler for PSA. Alongside, we have kept each other safe at work, pushed boundaries, uplifted communities and strived to deliver greater efficiencies to the global supply chain. As we navigate the dynamic forces of change in the new normal, we will continue to nurture our workforce and talent, sharpen our competitive edge and focus on creating long term value for our stakeholders.”

~ Mr Peter Voser, Group Chairman, PSA Internationa

‘’Amidst a backdrop of widespread supply chain disruptions and congestions in 2021, coupled with uneven recovery in global trade and demand, I am grateful to our Management, Staff and Unions who worked tirelessly as a team and in close partnership with all our

stakeholders to keep supply chains safe and cargo moving across our network. As a global port operator and cargo solutions provider, PSA is well-positioned to accelerate the shift towards sustainable trade. We are building up our physical, technological and digital

capabilities so that we can provide more innovative cargo solutions and enable agile, resilient and sustainable supply chains.

In our drive to realise the Internet of Logistics vision, we will continue to collaborate with like- minded partners, customers and suppliers. Alone, we each have the potential to achieve success. Together, we will have even wider opportunities to chart supply chain transformation for the greater good and amplify our collective positive impact for all our stakeholders.”

~ Mr Tan Chong Meng, Group CEO, PSA International

