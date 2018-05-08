PSA Marine’s new LNG-fuelled harbour tug to be designed and equipped by Wärtsilä

The technology group Wärtsilä will design and equip one of PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd (“PSA Marine”)’s newest harbour tugs. Operating on clean-burning LNG fuel and incorporating fuel efficiency features, the harbour tug, which will be built by PaxOcean Shipyard, will be aligned with the maritime industry’s increasing emphasis on environmental impact. The order with Wärtsilä, booked in March 2018, to build its first LNG-fuelled harbour tug is also in line with PSA Marine’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint as a leading service provider of marine services.

“We are honoured to have been selected to provide both the ship design and an integrated propulsion solution for this modern, efficient, and environmentally sustainable harbour tug. Being the one-stop-shop for this vessel, from the design to the engineering and machinery supply, Wärtsilä can ensure a fully integrated and optimised harbour tug. This not only supports the entire project, but also eases the procurement and supplier interfacing processes for the shipyard,” commented Riku-Pekka Hägg, Vice President of Ship Design, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

Peter Chew, Managing Director of PSA Marine, said, “Wärtsilä is a renowned brand that has a strong dual-fuel technology track record. As an owner and operator of harbour tugs, we are on the constant look-out for innovative and cutting-edge solutions to achieve new milestones in the way we operate our fleet. We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to leveraging Wärtsilä’s expertise in this area.”

The 28-metre long, 50-tonne bollard pull harbour tug will operate with two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines running primarily on LNG fuel. Wärtsilä will also supply its LNGPac fuel storage and supply system as well as steerable thrusters and the Wärtsilä ProTouch control system. The equipment will be delivered to the yard at the end of 2018 and the harbour tug is slated to commence operations in the port of Singapore around mid-2019.

